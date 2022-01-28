Former spokesman to the Speaker of the House Ron Bonjean cited news "leak" of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer as "highly unusual" in the face of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodging so many questions on the matter during Wednesday's weekly briefing.

The Daily Wire cited Bonjean's remarks on Twitter that retweeted Fox News Anchor Shannon Bream's amended statements on 83-year-old Breyer's retirement being preempted by media reports. Bream originally disclosed that Breyer did not plan to announce his retirement only to be changed afterward with some clarifications.

"Multiple sources tell me Justice Breyer was not planning to announce his retirement today. They describe him as 'upset' with how this has played out. We still await any official notice from his office and/or the #SCOTUS public information office," Bream posted in Twitter on Wednesday.

"A bit more clarity. I'm told Justice Breyer had firmly decided on his own to retire and that an announcement was due very soon. And while it appears someone jumped the gun on that, better to characterize him as surprised by events today than 'upset'," she added.

Bonjean pointed out that it does not seem natural for such an information to be leaked out though National Review's Jim Geraghty highlighted the possibility of it happening especially if Breyer himself told someone about it. Geraghty stressed that such matters should be kept only to oneself and not to be told even to one's family.

"Potential retirement conversations between Justices and the WH happen at a very high level. For a news leak like this to happen is highly unusual," Bonjean said.

Christianity Daily reported that Breyer is retiring due to pressures from the Democratic Party wishing to reclaim its influence and power in the United States Congress before the midterm elections this year. Biden reportedly responded immediately to news on Breyer's retirement reinstating what he said during his campaign that he intends to appoint a first Black woman to the post.

During the press briefing, Psaki was asked by a reporter named Darlene whether Vice President Kamala Harris would be receiving the said appointment. Psaki did not answer the question but instead responded with Biden's intentions to "nominate a Black woman to the court."

"Well, the President said he intends to nominate, so that is--it makes clear that this is a priority for him. He will obviously be spending time on it. As I think you heard him say as well, he's already been reviewing bios of potential candidates. That's something that he's been doing since last year," Psaki replied.

"And--but beyond that, Darlene, I think the President also knows from his long history as former Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as someone--as the Vice President when there were two Supreme Court nominees confirmed, that you want to pick the right person. And he takes his role seriously, including the importance of the consultation with the Senate," she added.

Darlene then asked a follow-up question on "how quickly" would the president "like to see the nominee clear the confirmation process" after he has already released the names of those he is eyeing for the post. Psaki instead pointed out Biden's criteria for choosing his nominee following "Breyer's legacy."

"The President's intention is to consult with members of both parties. And his intention is to nominate a qualified candidate who, after completing a rigorous process--who is worthy of the excellence and decency of Breyer's legacy," Psaki stressed.

Psaki similarly refused to answer another reporter's question on whether the White House was prepared in case of a Supreme Court vacancy and specifically on Harris' appointment to the post.

"Again, I'm not going to speak to any considerations, preparations, lists. And as we've stated earlier, and you heard the president say, it is, there's a long history of Supreme Court justices determining when they may retire, if they retire, and announcing that, and we're going to--that remains the case today," Psaki concluded.

Breyer have already sent his letter of retirement to Biden, who have announced that a nominee will come out in February. Biden on Wednesday released a statement expressing gratitude to Breyer "for his remarkable career of public service and his clear-eyed commitment to making our country's laws work for its people."

"Today, Justice Breyer announces his intention to step down from active service after four decades--four decades on the federal bench and 28 years on the United States Supreme Court. His legacy includes his work as a leading scholar and jurist in administrative law, bringing his brilliance to bear to make the government run more efficiently and effectively. It includes his stature as a beacon of wisdom on our Constitution and what it means," Biden said.

"I will listen carefully to all the advice I'm given, and I will study the records and former cases carefully. I'll meet with the potential nominees. And it is my intention--my intention to announce my decision before the end of February," he added.