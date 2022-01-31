Indian-American filmmaker and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza released on Saturday in his Rumble account the movie trailer of "2,000 Mules" that expose the 2020 Elections fraud.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the movie trailer showed ballot traffickers stealing during the last national elections. D'Souza has partnered with True The Vote, an organization that assists voters make intelligent decisions on the elections, in creating the movie based on footages gathered across the country that show ballot boxes being stolen. The movie trailer that has been viewed 385,934 times since it was published after D'Souza announced it in Twitter on Sunday.

In addition, 100 Percent Fed Up explained that the movie is so entitled," 2,000 Mules," because it presents the 2,000 "mules" who wore gloves and used disguises to "stuff ballot boxes" and made "ballot drops" that True The Vote was able to track across the country.

"This one 'mule' made 53 trips to 20 drop boxes. He's not alone. We tracked 2,000 mules making multiple ballot drops. Leaving no fingerprints. Snapping photos to get paid. A coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided. Game over," D'Souza disclosed in the trailer.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the footage obtained by True The Vote for the "2000 Mules" movie is part of their investigation on ballot trafficking and ballot harvesting operations in key states like Georgia. The investigation showed that one of the ballot traffickers in Georgia were "paid thousands to harvest ballots" in the state. The said ballot trafficker has come into the open to admit "making several thousand for stuffing Georgia ballot boxes from 2 to 5 am in the morning," which is $45,000.

"He was just one of 242 alleged ballot traffickers identified by the True the Vote investigation. There is a possibility of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots that were stuffed into the ballot boxes in Georgia alone!" The Gateway Punday disclosed in a report last week.

The Pundit also revealed in the said report their agreement with True The Vote to access the "exclusive" footages--said to be 24 Terabytes worth of video--obtained in the said investigation, which they intend to expose to the public.

Early this month, Georgia has launched an investigation on the claims of the ballot trafficker of receiving money to stuff ballot boxes during the elections after True The Vote submitted a detailed complaint about it to State Secretary Brad Raffensperger.

True The Vote highlighted in their complaint that "scores of activists worked with nonprofit groups to collect and deliver thousands of absentee ballots, often during wee-hour operations, to temporary voting drop boxes distributed around the state during the pandemic." True The Vote also presented the video footage they were able to gather in line with their investigation for the said complaint.

Raffensperger confirmed the investigation in an interview with the National Pulse stating that they found the "allegations credible enough" for it. Raffensperger, who is running for re-election, raised the need to keep "elections secure" and the Democratic Party pushing for legalization of ballot harvesting.

"A constitutional amendment to protect citizens-only voting is essential to keeping our elections secure," Raffensperger announced in Twitter on Sunday while sharing an op-ed he wrote in The National Review.

"The Biden Administration and D.C. liberals want to legalize ballot harvesting. A federal ban would ensure secure and reliable elections," he said in a succeeding tweet.