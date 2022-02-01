Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stoked the flames of anti-vaccine and mask mandate advocates after he called them a "small fringe minority" of people who hold "unacceptable views." On Friday, participants in the Canadian trucker convoy protested in the capital city of Ottawa against the government's vaccine mandates, calling out the leader for calling them "racist" and accusing them of defacing war memorials.

According to Breitbart, hundreds of truckers across the country came together in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border in what OANN called "one of the biggest protests in Canadian history." The protesters, who demonstrated peacefully, took to waving flags and honking horns in front of Parliament Hill.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant addressed the protesters on Saturday and denied claims made by the Canadian government that protesters were vandalizing statues, acting unruly, and promoting racism. Levant added that the man who was seen flying a swastika flag was most likely not a trucker and was "obviously a false flag hoax" as he was seen in Chateau Laurier, "Ottawa's most expensive hotel" and "an establishment of political hang-out," where "cabinet members and lobbyists" usually gather at the hotel bar.

Levant called out President Trudeau, saying that his claims were "complete B.S." after the Canadian Prime Minister said he was "disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital" and warned that he was "not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans."

The Canadian Prime Minister also found a critic in Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who according to Fox Business took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to comment, "It would appear that the so-called 'fringe minority' is actually the government." Musk added, "Protesting in a Canadian winter shows real commitment!"

Interestingly, Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location in the capital due to alleged security risks, some sources said. On Monday, he also curiously announced that he tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated and said that he was "feeling fine" and was working "remotely this week while following public health guidelines."

That work included ordering the withdrawal of nonessential personnel from Canada's embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine over fears of a potential Russian invasion. The Prime Minister ordered Canada's defense minister to the capital to discuss Russia's advances in the country, a separate Breitbart report revealed.

The Trudeau administration, apparently trying to deflect public attention away from the effects of its tyrannical COVID mandates, is placing its attention on Ukraine. It is ignoring its own issues back home with the disgruntled truckers who are are impacted by Trudeau's vaccine mandates, effectively causing supply chains in the country.

The Prime Minister chose to order the withdrawal of non-essential staff from its Kyiv embassy, which is located miles from the Russian border. Canadian National Defense Minister Anita Anand on Sunday arrived in Kyiv to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and establish Canada's military support for Ukraine.