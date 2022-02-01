The 700 Club released the story of a California-based woman, Tina Hines, who met "Jesus face to face in Heaven" on Sunday after almost dying from a heart attack four years ago.

CBN News reported that the woman's husband, Brian Hines, called 911 on February 12, 2018 to ask assistance for his wife who "passed out" and was "unresponsive" from "having a heart attack." Their neighbor, Jeff Logas, happened to drop by for a quick visit and tried to provide CPR. However, Brian felt he was "not doing it right" so Logas took over and gave Tina the CPR.

"It was--it was like a man giving every last breath that he had to try to get his wife back. I thought she was dead," Logan revealed.

In the video released by The 700 Club, the re-enactment of that moment happened under a sunny Los Angeles sky along a rocky path as the couple were taking their morning jog. Logas was jogging ahead when Tina suddenly collapsed and her head hit a rock as she fell flat on the rocks.

The first responders came eventually and shocked Tina's heart after administering two rounds of epinephrine. Thrice the paramedics tried to revive her but were unable to while Hines asked them to "get her heart to beat" while praying to God to do so. The paramedics then brought Tina to the Deer Valley Medical Center as they tried to resuscitate her since she still had no heartbeat.

Twenty minutes after, Tina is moved to the Emergency Room for she still had no signs of life after being identified of suffering several cracked ribs due to the CPR and a cracked sternum. Hines and the rest of the family and their friends gathered in the hospital's waiting room to pray desperately to God to bring Tina back to life. Tami, Tina's sister, and her husband Dave joined them in the hospital after rushing from Phoenix.

"It was a prayer of desperation. I said, 'God, take everything from my life if you'll give me back Tina,'" Brian said.

Soon enough, the doctor informed Hines that "Tina is alive" after "defibrillated her" once more while in the ER. But since there was "probably 27-28 minutes with limited or no oxygen," the doctors decided to induce Tina into a coma so that her body recuperate fully from what happened. The doctor explained that a majority of people do not survive more than 10 minutes of having no oxygen in their brain. Since Tina has gone past that, there is a big possibility that she might suffer "brain injuries that could leave her with a major brain handicap."

"I mean, she's vented, the thing's breathing for her. She's got all these tubes on her. And your eyes just immediately go to that monitor, watching the heart rate thing, the chart and hearing the beeping and seeing the numbers. It was crazy. But I had to be happy too that at least she is alive," Brian shared.

The doctors then removed Tina's ventilator the next day after her vital signs were back to normal to see if she could breath on her own. Brian said he whispered to Tina's ears before the ventilator was removed telling her to "show" the doctor she can do it since she is a "superwoman."

Remarkably, Tina was able to move her chest and breath on her own after the ventilator was removed. After some time she regained her full consciousness but was unable to speak yet. Hines then provided her with a notebook and pen to write down. It took a while before she could write on it and when she did Brian and their daughter had some difficulty deciphering what it meant.

"We figured out that she wrote I-T-S-R-E-A-L. 'What's it's real?' And I go, 'The pain? The hospital?' She's slowly nodding your head. Eyes are closed. She's fully vented. She's moving all this. No, and then my daughter goes, 'Heaven?' And she goes--she nods yes," Brian continued.

Tina was able to speak after some days and was then discharged on February 16 with any brain injuries. Now, Tina is enjoying life and actually in training for a marathon. Tina testifies the reality of God in her life.

"I just wanted to share that I saw Jesus face to face and the unbelievable rest and peacefulness of what I was experiencing was Jesus standing there with His arms open wide, and right behind Jesus standing there was this incredible glow it was the most vibrant and beautiful yellow," Tina remembered.

"God is real in my life. Jesus is real. Heaven is real. I know that God can use every situation to make us who we are in Christ," she stressed.

According to Leaps.Org, there has been many accounts of people returning from the dead or being revived after dying for several hours. The phenomenon is said to be called the "Lazarus Syndrome," that involves "a unique, universal, and transformative mental state." These survivors' unique experiences are providing eyewitness testimonies of what we will all be likely to experience when we die.

"Such an experience reportedly includes seeing a warm light, the presence of a compassionate perfect individual, deceased relatives, a review of their lives, a judgment of their actions and intentions as they pertain to their humanity, and in some cases a sensation of seeing doctors and nurses working to resuscitate them," Leaps said.

These visions are said to be non-hallucinatory because what these people describe are "real, verifiable events" that are "not compatible with confused and delirious memories that characterize oxygen deprivation."