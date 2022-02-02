Amidst the increasing threat of a possible war with Russia, a minister revealed that an unprecedented number of people are coming to Christ in Ukraine.

Anton Tishenko, pastor of New Generation Church in Kharkiv, told the CBN News that 27,000 individuals have attended the evangelistic crusade they organized last year.

"People like never before are open to Jesus Christ," Tishenko said.

The minister shared that last month, while the congregation was conducting its 21-day prayer and fasting, people were gathering in the church to pray for peace in the country.

"We gather with our church at 7 a.m., and so we pray about peace in Ukraine, we pray about revival, so we keep praying, we keep fasting and we believe God will protect because He's a very faithful God," he stated.

Despite the threat, the pastor considered the situation as a chance to share the Gospel.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for us to preach more, to pray more, and we will see how many people will come to the Lord," Tishenko said.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, reportedly told The Washington Post that Kharkiv could be Russia's next target after it took control of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas, in 2014.

However, Zelensky assured the citizens that the government is prepared and they have nothing to worry about.

"Everything is under control, there is no reason for panic. We know everything, we are ready for anything, hope for the best, and do absolutely all, all that is necessary," the Ukrainian president declared.

On Jan. 26, the United States (U.S.) Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning to the American citizens, urging them to leave the country immediately.

"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the statement says.

But some Americans are hesitant about leaving.

John, who lives in Kiev, told the Business Insider that he does not "feel endangered," adding that people are already used to that "level of hostility."

Heath Morrison, an American businessman, echoed John's observation, saying that things are still normal in the Ukrainian capital and leaving the country would be "very disruptive" since his son is currently studying.

Jane Hyatt, an American missionary who runs a Christian rehabilitation center for children in Kiev, also told the CBN News that she does not plan to evacuate because she felt responsible for the kids.

Hyatt said she is monitoring the developments and trusting God for what will happen. She also prays for peace and even Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring Proverbs 21:1.

According to CNN, the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization raised their concern over Russia's "unusual" activity in the Ukrainian border after it deployed more than 100,000 Russian troops.

CBN News also shared about the U.S. intelligence officials' revelation that Kremlin is planning to send another 30,000 troops to Belarus.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.), brought up the issue during the U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday. But Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the U.N., dismissed the criticism and instead, accused the U.S. of "whipping up tensions and provoking escalation."