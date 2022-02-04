An autopsy report following a concern raised by a friend has led the police in discovering the true cause of death of 71-year-old First Pentecostal Church Pastor Gloria Farmer-Jordan of Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Texomas Homepage reported that the Wichita Falls Police Department initiated an investigation on Jordan's death after a family friend raised concerns on the nature of her death, which apparently was said to be medical. The police coordinated the matter with the justice of the peace and an autopsy was ordered.

There were two persons said to be present at the time of Jordan's death: her 41-year-old daughter, Gloria Ann, and an unnamed person. The police, as per The Christian Post, interviewed the unnamed person when she died at her home in Las Cruces on November 21, 2021.

The interviewee disclosed that it was fear of Jordan's daughter that prevented her from reporting the pastor's cause of death. She narrated that Gloria Ann Jordan initially prayed over her mother by placing her hand on the pastor's forehead. However, she then pushed her mother back into a chair until it fell over.

The 41-year-old then straddled her mother's body while she sat on her chest. The pastor yelled for her daughter to get off because she could not breathe. The interviewee said she tried to get Gloria Ann off her mother but she could not move her. Gloria stayed atop her mother until she stopped breathing.

"Police then went to the hospital where Jordan was admitted for an unrelated medical condition. They say she admitted pushing Farmer and getting on top of her in a prayer position with her hand on Farmer's forehead. When police asked for additional details, they say Jordan refused to answer any more questions in fear of incriminating herself," the Texomas Homepage said.

The police then released the autopsy that stated Jordan's death was due to asphyxiation and was ruled as homicide. Gloria Ann was then arrested on Tuesday and imprisoned for charges of manslaughter set with a $150,000 bond.

According to records, Gloria Ann was previously arrested on the charge of assaulting a family member in their home. At that time, she was alone at home and asked the victim to drive her to Dallas for a doctor's appointment. She got angry after the victim asked if she had money for gas. She left for her bedroom only to return insisting the victim drive her to Dallas. The victim similarly insisted she would if she could fund the gas needed for their travel.

Gloria Ann responded by grabbing the victim's head and slamming it onto a wall. She did this as she shouted repeatedly, "I rebuke you in the name of the Lord!"

The victim was able to roll away after pushing Gloria Ann back and falling onto the floor. She then called 911.

Upon the police's arrival, Gloria Ann admitted grabbing the victim's head but denied slamming it on the wall. She was imprisoned for two days and was released after posting bond.

As per the obituary, Jordan is the daughter of the late Deacon Farmer, Sr. and the late Sue Esther Edmonds Farmer. She became the pastor of First Pentecostal Church when her husband, Glossy, died in 2015. Glossy founded First Pentecostal in 1981. She is survived by her stepson Kenneth Ray along with Gloria Ann.