Beth Moore addressed the sin of "spreading misinformation" in the church and called for those who commit such to apologize.

Moore is an American evangelist, Bible teacher and author. She is also the founder of Living Proof Ministries.

In a series of tweets, reported by the Christian Headlines, the Bible teacher said that Christians, especially church leaders, should apologize over wrong and offensive statements.

"I am baffled how often professing believers in Christ-often leaders-feel no need whatsoever to apologize-publicly or privately-or clear up misinformation they spread. It seems, if you're a watchdog for the church, you get to bite at will. You're somehow above the ethics of Jesus," she wrote.

She went on to question these people's relationship with God, noting that a person's life becomes miserable when he fails to apologize after committing sin.

"... You will answer to the Lord for spreading misinformation. I am concerned about your spiritual condition because here is what I know: the Holy Spirit convicts of sin. If you walk in the Spirit, have an active prayer life & spend time in the holy Scriptures, you can't go on & on & live with not asking forgiveness. I say this as one who has sinned grievously. If you walk with God, the time between sin & repentance is miserable," Moore explained.

She pointed out that "slander, cyber stalking and smearing people's reputations are sins" and lack of conviction over these mistakes shows that "something is awry" within them, citing Malachi 3:6.

She then recalled an incident wherein she was mocked at a pastor's conference.

In October 2019, Pastor John MacArthur was reportedly asked for a reaction to the words, "Beth Moore," during a segment at the "Truth Matters Conference"

To which the minister replied, "go home" - a response that elicited laughter among the audiences.

Though Moore admitted of feeling "heartsick" for what they did, she expressed her willingness to forgive had they asked her for it.

But nobody called her up.

The author revealed that those individuals' failure to apologize have "baffled" and saddened her because she "believed them to be people of spiritual integrity."

"That they felt no need to apologize was more worrisome to me than the ridicule," she lamented.

In conclusion, she emphasized that repentance is required for everyone who sins.

"We are followers of Jesus. Not one of us is exempt from conviction of sin and the responsibility and right, thank God, by the blood of Christ and power of his cross, to repent. We need an awakening of integrity," Moore stated.

In March 2021, the Bible teacher announced her departure from the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

She disclosed that she was treated as an outcast by the denomination following her criticism of Donald Trump over his abusive behavior towards women.

Offended for being called a "woke," "liberal," and heretic after preaching at a church service, Moore told Religion News Service that though she loves a lot of people in the SBC, she does not "identify with Southern Baptists" anymore.