A Minnesota boy who is just six years old has been diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart inflammation condition just two days after getting the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Milo Edberg has long had health challenges, as he was born "micro-preemie" or severely premature at around 26 weeks and weighing less than 750 grams. Edberg was born at 23 weeks and has had chronic lung disease his entire life.

According to Alpha News, Edberg overcame his struggles and learned to walk and was alert and expressive in early December 2021 when a doctor at M Health Fairview's Masonic Children's Hospital suggested that he should get vaccinated against COVID. The six year old was at the hospital for a port placement to help with blood sugar issues, a minor surgery that went without problems.

Edberg's mother was opposed to having her child, who had health issues, vaccinated against COVID as there had only been three children under the age of 10 to pass away from COVID in Minnesota since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. But the doctor advised that Edberg was at special risk of severe COVID in the event he is infected, given his health issues. Edberg's mother, Carrie, eventually gave in to the doctor's advice.

"I went against my gut and said OK, do it. Unfortunately, you can't go back in time," the mother remarked. "I support vaccines, but this one has been tough."

Edberg was given the COVID vaccine on December 10 and discharged from the hospital just hours later. Later in the evening at home, Edberg was "gasping for air." His mother immediately called 911 and the child was transported back to the hospital on December 12, where he was intubated and diagnosed with myocarditis.

Edberg has been intubated for six weeks now and is still in the hospital almost two months later. The six year old could not sit up on his own. According to his mother, the doctors could not clearly explain her son's condition.

"They literally have no answers," she said. But, she noted that the doctors at the hospital "won't bring up the vaccine" when talking about her son's condition.

"Milo has had amazing care at Masonic. But it is weird they won't bring up the vaccine. They just brush it off," she said.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Edberg's mother had filed her own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) report in late January. Her son was then visited by infectious disease specialists for about 10 to 15 minutes and said they would file a report with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pfizer. The Edbergs have not heard back from any of these agencies or organizations.

Readers are urged to pray for Milo Edberg's healing.

Bloomberg reported this week that pediatric COVID vaccinations for children aged five to 11 have fallen to its lowest rates since the vaccines were first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The shots were first approved on November 2, but only 31% of children aged five to 11 have received the pediatric shots. The seven day average of first doses even fell to a little over 37,000 on the week ending January 28.

But U.S. health authorities are looking to vaccinate kids even younger than five. According to CNN, a new document from the CDC that serves as a COVID vaccination planning guide notes that "planning is for a sequenced rollout involving an initial total of approximately 10 million doses" in the event that the Pfizer COVID shot is granted approval by the FDA.