Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan has long been a vocal proponent of the COVID lab leak theory that says the coronavirus was developed in a Chinese government laboratory and had been leaked. Now, she claims that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is unleashing another bioweapon in the form of hemorrhagic fever.

NOQ Report's JD Rucker reported that Li-Meng, who is a "virologist, medical doctor, immunologist and independent coronavirus expert" has "various sources...which are in China with direct knowledge" who say that CCP is developing another bioweapon. The report called the doctor's sources "highly credible" and that the CCP has long been trying to discredit her.

In 2020, Li-Meng's revelations "forced the CCP to change its strategy on the origin of [COVID] and saved many lives as a result." That same year, she escaped to Hong Kong and was interviewed by the FBI four times. She had spent five years researching influenza vaccines when she was tasked in January 2020 to research the "Wuhan pneumonia," making her one of the first to study COVID. It was then she concluded that the virus was "engineered in the lab to be an unrestricted bioweapon" and concluded that it spread as a result of a "lab leak."

Because the CCP wanted to cover up the occurrence, Li-Meng went to the U.S. to share her story. Now, she has more details about another supposed bioweapon from the CCP. The report said that the "CCP has used everyone, including her husband, to try to bring her out of hiding and take her back to China" to punish her for blowing the whistle.

According to the report, Li-Meng claims that the CCP "studied different hemorrhagic fever viruses including Lassa, Marburg, hantavirus, which all share the same drug target CD38 in the disease." She claims that her sources said that the CCP is "fully prepared to release such bioweapon viruses during the Winter [Olympics]" but cannot confirm which virus without having the actual viral genome. Li-Meng theorized that the new disease is the viral hemorrhagic fever, which has a "much higher fatality rate" than COVID.

Last week, UPI reported that health authorities in Britain have diagnosed two cases of a viral hemorrhagic fever. The two patients are members of the same family who have travel history in western Africa, where the illness is believed to be endemic. There were two conclusive and one inconclusive cases.

Lassa fever or acute viral hemorrhagic infection happens through food or household items contaminated with urine or feces from rats who carry the virus. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, bleeding in the mouth, breathing issues, and low blood pressure. The cases found in Britain are the first since 2009.

In December 2021, Radio Free Asia reported that there was an outbreak of epidemic hemorrhagic fever in the northern Chinese city of Xi'an. The community was placed under lockdown. Residents called it a "double epidemic" as they had already been dealing with COVID. At the time, the city's health authorities saw a rise in hemorrhagic fever cases, which is described as "a common infectious disease in northern China."

This is interestingly confirmed by Dr. Robert Malone, the mRNA vaccine technology inventor. He said that an "ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus" has been spreading in China in December.