A group of Christians held a prayer vigil outside Saguaro Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday in protest of a three-day conference held by The Satanic Temple.

The Christian Post reported that the event, entitled "SatanCon," had a variety of sessions that included "Abortion as a (Religious) Right," "Raising Children in a Satanic Household," and "After School Satan Club."

The event received strong opposition among Catholics who read scriptures and a series of prayers that included the rosary outside the hotel. The protesters also brought with them banners, crosses, images of the Virgin Mary, and signs that read, "Be gone, Satan!."

Fox10, on the other hand, reported that "SatanCon" is held for the first time by The Satanic Temple, who earlier announced an expected attendance of 350 people. The event, which was sold out, ended on Sunday.

According to one protester named Marissa, they will continue to be present outside the hotel for the entire duration of SatanCon. This is despite Phoenix Bishop Thomas James Olmsted previously instructing the faithful not to hold the protest.

"We're out here to let the Satanists know that there's no place for evil in Arizona. And we're here to combat that. And we're here to say that Jesus is Lord," Marissa explained to Fox10.

The Diocese of Phoenix released a statement on January 22 and updated it on February 7 in line with SatanCon. The updated statement reiterated Olmsted's instructions not to hold a protest for the event. Olmsted, instead emphasized the need to "unite in spiritual warfare" instead through "prayer, fasting, and participation in the Sacraments."

"We are aware that there is conflicting information being spread on social media and websites regarding the Diocese's stance on the Satanic Conference that will take place in Scottsdale next weekend," the statement said.

"Bishop Olmsted reiterates his desire that we refrain from participating in any public demonstration or protest. He continues to invite the faithful to unite in spiritual warfare through prayer, fasting and participation in the Sacraments. These are the most effective spiritual weapons against Satan's futile attempt at sowing division and confusion in our midst," it added.

The Satanic Temple Co-Founder Lucien Greaves explained in a statement that SatanCon's sessions intend "efforts to protect members' reproductive rights, fight psychiatric abuse, protect children from abuse in schools, promote addiction recovery, and build support for TST's after-school club."

Greaves also raised that SatanCon is done in "good will" towards Scottsdale despite its previous lawsuit rejected in 2016. The lawsuit entailed being prevented to give a three-minute invocation during the start of the Scottsdale City Council meetings. The council did not approve the invocation since The Satanic Temple was based in Tucson and not in Scottsdale.

"In addition to creating a community for our members, SatanCon serves as an expression of our good will toward the city of Scottsdale, despite the perplexing and unfortunate ruling against us which defied precedent and common sense," Greaves said.

"In the course of litigation, Scottsdale officials desperately made clear that they are, in fact, accepting and inclusive regarding satanists. We heard you, Scottsdale, and we accepted that as an invitation to turn Scottsdale into the Happy Satanic Fun Capital of the World," he stressed.

Turning Point USA Founder & President Charlie Kirk pointed out that such an event is contrary to the Founding Fathers' intentions of making the First Amendment.

"Satan Conferences should not be protected by the First Amendment. Satan Worship is not what the Founders had in mind when they referenced the 'fruits of liberty'," Kirk declared.