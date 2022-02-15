Newly published audio recordings have shown physician assistant Scott Miller plead with an intensive care unit doctor to provide a patient with vitamins, ivermectin, and other life-saving COVID treatments that are typically withheld from coronavirus patients across the U.S.

The doctor, whose identity has been hidden, refused to administer ivermectin to the patient but assured Miller and the patient's wife that he would administer vitamin supplements and melatonin. However, it was later on found that the doctor did not change the protocol or administer the vitamins and steroids to the patient.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Miller has confronted and recorded "dozens of other physicians" and found that like them, the unnamed doctor continued to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines on COVID treatment. Such treatments include Remdesivir, a drug that causes renal failure and intubation using ventilators, which Miller and other experts call "guillotines."

The COVID patient's wife then teamed up with Miller to "smuggle" ivermectin and vitamins into the hospital to give to her dying spouse. She decided to "[circumvent] the team of doctors who refused to abandon murderous CDC protocols" to spare him fron the "lethal ventilation procedure." The 54 year old COVID patient eventually made his way home after recovering.

He is just one of the more than 2,000 COVID patients Miller helped treat. But Miller's medical license was revoked by the Washington Medical Commission in October 2021, alleging that he engaged in "threatening" behavior" after "failing to social distance" and wear a mask "while speaking to a fully unmasked audience" and treating COVID patients with vitamins, Hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin which even political leaders are using to treat themselves if they get infected with COVID.

According to ABC News, Liberal Member of the Parliament (MP) Russell Broadbent of Victoria, Australia admitted that he was infected with COVID last month, but "wasn't too worried" because his health adviser put him on "vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and B1 and other supplements" to improve his immune system.

"I also had access to ivermectin, which [my wife and I] both immediately went on as soon as I tested positive," Broadbent said. The MP remains unvaccinated and has no intentions of getting the COVID vaccine. He told parliament, "I believed I had actually done the right thing and protected my body in the way that I wanted to protect it."

Meanwhile, the Denver Channel reported last week that a Mississippi fire chief passed away from COVID on the very same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment with the use of Ivermectin. Doyle, the chief of the Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department died from COVID after being hospitalized at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Doyle's family asked the hospital to treat him with Ivermectin, which is unapproved by the CDC as a COVID treatment. The hospital refused, but an agreement was reached to let Doyle's family move him from the hospital to another facility that would allow the use of Ivermectin as COVID treatment. The fire chief passed away before the move could be carried out.