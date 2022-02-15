Results of a recent poll showed that a majority or 56% of Americans find that President Joe Biden "has done nothing for them since he took his office."

One America News Network reported that the CNN poll highlighted 62% of American voters do not approve of Biden's handling of the economy due to the high inflation rate. While 37% of American voters approve of Biden's handling of the economy.

"Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there's literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of," CNN said.

"The President's ratings have fallen across the board, the survey found. Just 41% approved of the way he's handling his job while 58% disapproved, a significant drop from his approval numbers in CNN polling last year," they added.

The poll, which tackles Biden's approval index, was released by CNN last Thursday. The poll was conducted on January 10 to February 6 by SSRS, which is based in Pennsylvania. SSRS explained that the study particularly involved 1,527 respondents from randomly-selected U.S. households that were aged 18 and above and responded by mail. Their margin of sampling error is +/- 3.3 with a 95% confidence level.

The respondents mainly answered the question, "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?" This was answerable with "approve," "disapprove," and "no opinion." The question is then repeated but broken down into several aspects of governance and issues ranging from the Economy to the Coronavirus, Foreign Policy, and Leadership to Politics and other issues.

The poll showed that 6% of those who say Biden did "nothing" for them was due to how he generally handled the COVID-19 pandemic. While 15% attribute to his poor handling of the economy affected by the stimulus bill (7%), the child tax credit (3%), the infrastructure bill (2%), generally giving people money (2%), and student loans (1%).

Other matters that affected the respondents' decision for disapproving Biden's administration include Biden's Temperament (4%) and Foreign policy handling (4%). Of those who cited the foreign policy as a reason for their disapproval, 2% highlight the Afghanistan withdrawal and 1% cite the ISIS terrorism.

Despite the rating, the poll showed that Biden remains to be strongly approved among the Democratic Party at 83%. This was a decline from last summer's 94%.

"Although his approval rating still stood at 83% among Democrats, that was down from 94% late last summer. Biden also continues to have more strong detractors than he does fervent supporters: 41% of Americans disapproved strongly of his performance as President versus 15% who strongly approved," the study pointed out.

"Some of the shift in Biden's numbers comes from a change in Americans' partisan tilt: Republicans and Democrats were about at parity in the new poll, with fewer identifying as Democrats than in other recent CNN polling," it continued.

As previously reported, Biden's approval rating first dropped below 50% in August 2021 due to his decision to withdraw the United States military forces in Afghanistan following an overtaking of the country's government by the Taliban. The approval rating then was provided by Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight to be at 49.3% on average and 44.2% on actual. This was a big drop on his February 2021 approval rating of 54.7%.