Former President Donald Trump reacted to former Oregon Supreme Court Associate Justice John Durham's revelation last week that former United States Senator Hillary Clinton's campaign was spying on him, calling it a "bigger crime than Watergate."

Trump released a statement on Friday on Durham providing "indisputable evidence" that he was spied on and the information garnered was used against him.

"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," Trump said.

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this," he added.

Trump reiterated the gravity of what was done him in a succeeding statement released on Saturday. The statement also commended "Fox and Friends" for their coverage on him being spied on by "Hillary Clinton and the Radical Left Democrats."

"What Hillary Clinton and the Radical Left Democrats did with respect to spying on a President of the United States, even while in office, is a far bigger crime than Watergate. It will be interesting to see how it was covered by the media and what Mitch McConnell and the RINOs will be doing about it. This is an insult to the Republican Party, but a far greater insult to our Nation. Covered very powerfully this morning by Fox and Friends and, of course, Maria Bartiromo," Trump stressed.

"THEY SPIED ON THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" he continued.

On Monday, Trump pointed out that despite such an expose, the mainstream media are not covering it. He said there was "absolutely no mention, ZERO" about it among mainstream media companies and said such lack of coverage is "in itself is a scandal."

He recounted that the same inaction happened during the "corruption scandals prior to the Election." This is a reflection, he said, of "how totally corrupt and shameless the media is." He raised if the media would treat the matter in the same way if it was President Joe Biden who was spied on. He went on to say that he was right all along.

"I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020!" Trump declared.

"Is the Unselect Committee still talking about January 6 when a bigger scandal than Watergate has just been unearthed?" He said.

The Washington Examiner explained that Durham sued Democratic lawyer Michael Sussman for lying to the FBI in 2016 on Trump communicating with the Russian Alfa Bank secretly. Sussman at that time said that he was not working for any client even though he was secretly handling the bidding of Clinton's campaign.

Sussman was also working for Rodney Joffe at that time. These were seen, as per The Christian Post, from his "billing records," which "reflect that" he "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations."

Durham also revealed that the phones used by Sussman as evidence for his claims were with the OIG.

"In early January 2022, the Special Counsel's Office learned for the first time that the OIG currently possesses two FBI cellphones of the former FBI General Counsel to whom the defendant made his alleged false statement," Durham said last week.

Sussman came out with "an updated set of allegations" in 2017 on Trump connection to Russia. The update delved on "Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations," that were discovered through suspicious DNS lookups of IP addresses affiliated with Russia.

Durham's lawsuit indicated that these allegations had "no support," which former Trump-Russia probe chief investigator Kash Patel affirmed. Patel said that Durham's filing provides the "definitive" evidence that "a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia" was set up by the Clinton campaign.