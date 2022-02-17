An American television network has created a documentary series which aims to present evidences that the giants mentioned in the Bible really did exist.

This fall, the Inspiration Networks (INSP) is set to release the "Angels & Giants, The Watchers & Nephilim," a four-segment film which will investigate about the Biblical giants. It features the discovery of Gilgal Refaim or Wheel of the Giants in the Golan Heights, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Gilgal Refaim is a megalithic structure made up of 40,000 tons of rocks. It is estimated to be 5,000 years old, discovered in 1967 after Israel captured the region from Syria in the Six-Day War.

The circular structure has five concentric rings. The outer ring measures over 500 feet wide. It also has a mound of loose stones in the middle with a diameter of more than 65 feet and height of 16 feet.

The mound is believed to be an excarnation chamber, while the serpentine structure of loose stones adjacent to stone rings is where the bones were interred. The filmmakers arrived at this theory after observing other places that resemble the structures.

"This dual arrangement, circles of stones near a serpentine mound, appears in several places around the world where it was known to be used as a necropolis for this form of burial," Rudy Landa, INSP's senior producer and director, explained.

Landa shared about some theories, claiming that Og, king of Bashan, was buried in Gilgal Refaim.

In Deuteronomy 3:11, Og was described as the "remnant of the Rephaites," people connected with the Nephilim or the giants.

"His bed was of iron and was more than thirteen feet long and six feet wide," the verse added.

The director said that the documentary will be interesting for everyone.

"The docu-series brings the biblical sources, but it should be interesting for non-religious viewers. We seek out actual proof, the traces and clues that are out there in the world, and not just the faith-based claims. Because there is so much archaeological evidence that needs to be explored," he said.

"We present the evidence and we invite people to research to reach their own conclusions. We aren't dogmatic and don't hide anything. We bring the sources and encourage the viewer to ask questions, to continue to study and do their own research," he added.

Landa revealed that in addition to Israel, they also explored the United States, Peru and Egypt to find evidences.

The origin of giants can be traced back in the first book of the Bible. Genesis 6:4 states that the Nephilim were children of the "sons of God" who married the "daughters of men."

"They were the heroes of old, men of renown," the passage further says.

The verse aptly describes Goliath, a Philistine "champion" from Gath who was killed by David in the valley of Elah.

Though a study reportedly claims that Goliath may not really be a giant, the Bible states in 1 Samuel 17:4 that the Philistine is more than nine feet tall. Hence, a giant.

The Apostle Paul said in 2 Timothy 3:16 that "all Scripture is God-breathed." The Word of God is an infallible record of truth, which the LORD Himself has approved. Therefore, the Bible can never go wrong.