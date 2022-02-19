Since the mass distribution of COVID vaccines, many doctors, attorneys, scientists, and whistleblowers in Big Pharma have pushed to raise their concerns over the side effects of the jabs. These include heart conditions, miscarriages, neurological disorders, and deaths.

Now, a biochemist claims a coverup of jab-related blood clots, heart attacks, and other symptoms stemming from the COVID vaccines.

NOQ Report revealed how biochemist and molecular biologist Dr. Doug Corrigan took to Twitter to report "over three dozen recent instances of corporate media making excuses for the rise in major health issues that invariably began" following the mass distribution of COVID vaccines in 2021.

The biochemist, like many others who spoke out against the jab's dangers, is "taking a risk of retribution" by raising concern over these adverse effects but is "willing to take the risk" so that he could "expose the truth."

Calling it a "coordinated media blitz," Dr. Corrigan claims on Twitter that mainstream media is moving to "explain away and normalize the rapid rise of heart attacks and blood clots," with a screenshot to an Express story that reported, "blood clotting is a normal response to injury" and that based on a small study, "a nutrient found in eggs and meat may also increase the risk of blood clotting."

Next, Dr. Corrigan pointed to a Daily Mail story that said a study of over 300,000 showed how drinking wine appears to "slightly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack" but that beer, cider and spirits can increase the risk of a cardiovascular event, especially a stroke. Even those who moderately consume alcohol and keep it below the recommended 14 units per week are not safe from these statistics, the report said.

Dr. Corrigan also underscored The Sun's report on how the National Health Service (NHS) said that cold weather can worsen people's health problems, especially for those over 65 and have underlying health conditions. The report said, "research has shown this makes it more likely for people to suffer from dangerous blood clots during winter."

Researchers in Nice, France, found that respiratory tract infections, which are more common in winter, may "make patients more vulnerable to blood clots." They also reported that cold weather may make the blood vessels constrict, increasing the likelihood of blood clots to form.

Conversely, Dr. Corrigan pointed to a ScienceDaily article titled "Extreme heat events jeopardize cardiovascular health, experts warn," which claims that "greater frequency and intensity of extreme heat events" is associated with "a greater risk of adverse cardiovascular incidents, especially for adults with pre-existing cardiovascular diseases."

Researchers believe that the heat puts extreme pressure on the heart in people with heart disease and that exposure to heat "increases the risk of blood clots forming within the blood vessels that supply the heart."

Dr. Corrigan also pointed to a September 2021 report from The Times UK, which said that health experts are left wondering about "big rise in a common and potentially fatal type of heart attack in the west of Scotland."

The biochemist alleges that all of these increases in heart issues in the last year are attributed to the mass distribution of COVID vaccines and that the media is guilty of a cover up of jab-related blood clots, heart attacks, and other adverse effects.