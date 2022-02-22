Five officials from Midland Christian School in Texas were arrested on February 16 for covering up a sexual assault on a ninth grader by an older student during a "freshman initiation day" hazing incident.

Church Leaders reported that the five school officials included three administrators: Superintendent Jared Owen Lee, Secondary School Principal Dana Elizabeth Ellis, and Assistant Secondary School Principal Matthew David Counts.

The school's Athletic Director Gregory Neal McClendon and Basketball Coach Barry Lee Russel were also arrested. All five were charged with felony but were released after paying the bond of $5,000.

According to the Daily Beast, the ninth grader went to the locker rooms to change while the lights were out. He heard someone say "freshman initiation day" and was suddenly hit by a 10th grader. The 10th grader pinned the ninth grader's hand down and flipped him over on his back. The ninth grader was then sexually assaulted with a baseball bat while other students cheered and looked on.

The victim reported the matter to the school officials the next day but they did not act on it. He was able to see the 10th grader "every day as they are on the same baseball team."

The Midland Police Department's detective was notified on January 28 that a "possible sexual assault of a child" took place after a baseball practice in the school eight days before. The police investigated the matter on February 11 by visiting the school. During which, the police was able to speak to Ellis who admitted being aware of the incident and that it was documented.

Ellis disclosed that Lee was the only one who had access to the said documents. Ellis informed Lee about the incident and an investigation was conducted by McClendon and Counts. The investigation was ordered "instead of notifying law enforcement or another state agency."

Lee, however, refused to answer police questions during a February 14 call, as well as, to provide the documents unless a search warrant was presented. The police served the warrant the next day and were given access to the document. The document were handwritten "notes" made by McClendon and Counts during their investigation on the incident.

The police also discovered emails exchanged by the five school officials who "made very clear that a sexual assault had occurred, and the school had a duty to report." But "several of the administrators refused to report the incident."

The police arrested a student on Thursday suspected of involvement in the assault. Details on the student was not disclosed being a minor.

In line with the incident, the Midland Christian School Board Of Trustees President released a statement assuring cooperation with law enforcement and in safeguarding the students.

"Our school officials have, and will continue to, cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation. Currently, we have qualified acting administrators to supervise the campus, oversee student activities, support faculty, and maintain the day-to-day operation of the school. The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously," the president said.

"We appreciate the support and prayers of our Midland Christian parents, faculty, staff, and students as we continue leading, building, and equipping for Christ," the president continued.