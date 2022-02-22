Adrienne Johnson, who was once an atheist, tells her story about her struggles, depression, suicidal thoughts and feeling lost until she discovered Jesus Christ and experienced the life-changing effect of having a personal relationship with Him.

In her interview with CBN News, Johnson described herself as "a chain smoking, tattoo-covered, sexually promiscuous, suicidally depressed atheist [who] was transformed by Jesus."

She was deeply involved with politics during her college days, and she describes politics as her "religion."

Yet even with her tattoos, tongue ring, and lifestyle, Johnson found herself drawn to right-of-center politics in college.

She said: "All of the values of libertarianism and conservatism, for the most part, really spoke to me."

Despite the prominence of religious beliefs on her side of the politics, Johnson remained hostile to any religion.

In her interview, Johnson describes her hostility toward religion by thinking that anyone who have religion or spirituality is not that bright or intelligent.

"I was all about science and rationality and common sense," she said.

Johnson said that her conduct reflected her lack of spiritual interest, claiming that she had "no morals" and "no boundaries," and that she was frantically attempting to fill a gap in her heart with her own efforts.

She said that the emptiness or "gap" in her heart is because she doesn't have God, and she keeps on trying to fill it with all the things that she thinks would work.

Each day that passes, Johnson felt empty and lonely. She continues to seek for answers that will fill the gap in her heart. She assumed that being married would help her resolve her concerns. But it failed to satisfy her in the same way that nothing else had.

When she got married, she thought that it will satisfy her wants and needs, but that she won't need to commit and make sacrifices.

"I was unfaithful, I basically completely blew up my life and destroyed my marriage." She said.

Johnson found herself searching for every possible solution to her personal struggles until she ultimately struck rock bottom. She experimented with New Age techniques and other possibilities but remained unsatisfied - until a friend asked her to see a play.

"When a friend invited me to see a play of The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis ... it completely blew me away," she said. She never thought that this invitation to a play would forever change her life.

"I was hit so profoundly that I had to at least consider Christianity as an option, which as a former atheist is just the most ridiculous, uncomfortable thing to consider ever," she said.

As time passed, Lewis' words grew increasingly relevant to her, and Johnson began to understand the faith she had so strongly opposed.

"The more I learned about it ... it was just truth resonating within me," she said.

After years of emptiness caused by her disbelief in God, she believed in Christ and was baptized. She remarried, became a wife to a loving Christian husband, and they have two children. Now, Johnson lives out her life that was changed by Christ.