Jane Kristen Marczewski, a Christian singer who introduced herself as Nightbirde on "America's Got Talent" (AGT), passed away after a four-year battle with cancer. She was only 31 years old.

In a statement released on the late singer's Facebook page, her family said that Marczewski died on Saturday, Feb. 19.

She was described as a person with "larger-than-life personality and sense of humor."

"Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus," the family continued.

A GoFundMe account was set up to create a foundation, honoring her memory.

"We are raising funds in honor of Jane in order to create a memorial foundation to donate to cancer research & give grants/support to those who may be unable to afford the treatment they need," the statement says.

As reported by The Christian Headlines, Marczewski captured the hearts of the AGT crowd and stunned Simon Cowell with the original song, "It's OK," which earned her a "golden buzzer." However, she was not able to join the semifinals because her condition worsened.

Cowell expressed his grief on Twitter, shared by The Sun, calling her an "extraordinary person" for being brave and talented.

"She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon," the AGT judge further stated.

Howie Mandel, on the other hand, called her "a bright inspirational light."

"...we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her," Mandel added in the tweet, captured by Yahoo.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum also shared their statements on social media.

"We lost a shining star today you were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to all of Nightbirde's family and friends. She was something special," Vergara said.

"We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde," Klum wrote.

Marczewski was born in Zanesville, Ohio on Dec. 29, 1990. She graduated from Licking County Christian Academy in 2009 and earned her marketing degree at Liberty University in 2013.

She started using her musical talent in high school by serving in a youth ministry at Cornerstone Church in Ohio. She continued her passion for music in college through songwriting and performing.

She eventually moved to Nashville in 2015 and became a worship leader and youth camp counselor at The Belonging Church. She also served at Davidson County Jail by sharing the Gospel to women inmates.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer but went into remission in 2018.

Just months after performing at Tori Kelly's event in 2019, Marczewski was diagnosed again with the disease and given only three to six months to live with 2% chance of survival. However, six months after the diagnosis, she miraculously recovered from the disease another time.

But the day after her AGT audition last year, the late singer told NBC 4 that her cancer returned. Thus her inability to continue in the competition.