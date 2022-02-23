Idaho dermatopathologist Dr. Ryan Cole and physician and biochemist Dr. Robert Malone whose work contributed to the development of mRNA vaccines have reacted to a new damning report that showed just how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hid crucial vaccine data in the last two years.

On Monday, the two scientists reacted to news that CDC officials were willingly hiding crucial vaccine data over fears people would misinterpret it.

"This meets the criteria of scientific fraud," Dr. Malone declared, as per WND. "Withholding data is scientific fraud."

Meanwhile, Dr. Cole, who is a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist who leads a major diagnostic lab in Idaho, argued that "an ethical physician who took oaths to the human race, this is incredibly disturbing. These are the people that are entrusted to tell us the truth."

On Sunday, Dr. Cole and Dr. Malone gave speeches at four sold-out events on Sunday and Monday near Seattle, all hosted by a non-profit organization called One Washington. The group's goal is to help parents, lawmakers, and activists in blocking the state Board of Health from adding the COVID vaccine to the list of required shots for public school children.

According to the New York Times, the CDC had long been collecting information since the mass distribution of vaccines in 2021. However, the agency "has been reluctant to make those figures public...because they might be misinterpreted as the vaccines being ineffective."

The report revealed further that two years into the COVID pandemic, the CDC has only published "a tiny fraction of the data it has collected." Unfortunately, a vast array of the withheld information could have helped state and local health officials "better target their efforts to bring the virus under control."

Dr. Malone quoted Samuel Scarpino, the managing director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute, who called the CDC a "political organization as much as it is a public health organization."

He added that the CDC is under control of the U.S. government, which stifles its scientists and prevents them from disclosing key information about the "risks of the vaccine" to the general public.

Calling it a "stunning" revelation, Dr. Malone said it was "way past time" that the CDC disclose the information and "come clean" about crucial vaccine data. Dr. Cole agreed, saying that the agency had an "an ethical responsibility to humanity" to tell the American people what is truly going on.

Dr. Cole and Dr. Malone are not alone in calling for the CDC to release crucial vaccine data. According to WebMD, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert and adviser to the Food and Drug Administration has also called for more openness from the agency.

"Tell the truth, present the data," Dr. Offit urged the agency, which has long been criticized for its lack of transparency. "I have to believe that there is a way to explain these things so people can understand it."