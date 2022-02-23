The Florida House of Representatives last week passed H.B. 7065, a new measure geared towards addressing the problem of fatherlessness in Florida. The bill, which would direct the Department of Children and Families to prioritize resources for fathers, will also establish the "Responsible Fatherhood Initiative."

Under the new bill, the Department of Children and Families will also be responsible for contracting with an entity "to launch a website and distribute other materials that would inform fathers on effective parenting," Charisma News reported. Moreover, the initiative would "include a print, television and social media campaign that may include appearances by and involvement from public figures and influencers."

The "Responsible Fatherhood Initiative" would also provide assistance to dads in "finding employment, managing child support, transitioning from incarceration, accessing health care, understanding child development and enhancing parenting skills."

Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who prioritized the bill addressing the problem of fatherlessness in Florida in 2022, remarked, "From poverty to crime to incarceration, just about every negative outcome we see that faces boys here in Florida and across the country can be linked back to an absent father in the home."

The bill has also earned support from former NFL player Jack Brewer, who expressed his overwhelming "emotion and appreciation" for Speaker Sprowls' efforts in pushing the bill addressing fatherlessness in Florida, the Washington Examiner reported. The 43 year old former athlete admitted that he too has "worked tirelessly on these issues the majority of my life" and feels "humbled to support this type of legislation in Florida."

Brewer called it "the American civil rights issue of our time."

The report revealed that H.B. 7065 will provide over $70 million for its programs. The new measure will also designate June as Responsible Fatherhood Month in the state of Florida and will fund several programs that will help fathers meet their child support commitments and "become self-sufficient."

H.B. 7065 will also provide funding to nonprofit organizations in neighborhoods that offer leadership programs for children. For foster children, the bill will help increase Florida's Postsecondary Education Supports and Services job college readiness program.

According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, there is an estimated one out of four children who live without a father in the U.S. Statistics also showed that kids with a father are up to 80% less likely to go to jail and are twice as likely to get a college education. Conversely, children who grow up without a father in the home are four times as likely to end up living in poverty.

"We cannot legislate fatherhood, responsibility, or character, but we can direct some state resources to ensure that fathers, father figures, and mentors have the support they need to be inspired, equipped, and excited about being present and active in their children's lives," Sprowls remarked.

H.B. 7065 passed the Florida House House Children, Families, and Seniors Subcommittee earlier this month and hopes to pass the state House on Wednesday before heading to the state Senate next.