President Joe Biden's private economic advisor Lawrence Summers allegedly collaborated with China United States Exchange Foundation, a "premier foreign influence group" of the Chinese Communist Party.

The National Pulse exposed Summers as the newest government official under Biden's Administration to become part of the CUSEF, which is part of the CCP United Front Work Department.

Accordingly, the CCP United Front Work Department was tagged by the United States-China Economic Security Review Commission in a 2018 report for its subversive efforts "to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party."

The department has been found to "influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing," which is a tactic CUSEF also used on American Congressmen and journalists.

The 2018 USSC report explained that the CCP calls the work "United Front," which is entailed to co-opt and neutralize potential opposition sources of its policies and ruling authority. To implement such efforts, the CCP established the United Front Work Department, which focuses local potential opposition groups alongside "important foreign influence mission."

Summers is a former National Economic Council Director under former President Barack Obama and a former Treasury Secretary under former President Bill Clinton. Summers praised the CCP during a 2019 The China Current show of CUSEF. He said the Chinese government is "one-party state that has produced economic miracles for the last 40 years."

Last June 2021, the China Global Television Network revealed that the George H.W. Bush Foundation agreed to accept $1 million annually from 2019 until 2023 from CUSEF. The Chinese state-owned media urged Americans to praise the CCP's "good governance."

Summers previously advised other members of the Biden Administration as early as the campaign period. This continued with Biden through discussions on economic matters that included inflation and infrastructure, such as during a private phone call in June 2021.

"Biden made the call as the White House is weighing critical decisions on the economy, including how much and whether to trim a far-reaching infrastructure plan in response to Republican demands. The conversation also unfolded against the backdrop of warnings from Summers and others that Biden's spending plans present a risk of inflation and an overheating economy," the Washington Post reported.

Despite being a private advisor, Summers has criticized Biden for his approach to government spending. He raised that inflation will increase due to the infrastructure agenda of the White House.

In a recent guesting at CNN, Summers disclosed that prices have risen the fastest in four decades. This means, he said, that Biden has "more work to do." He recalled warning Biden of the effects excessive government spending has on inflation, which he said will be "closer to World War II levels."

Summers also collaborated with China's other influence groups like the Center for China Globalization. He disclosed during talks with Center for China Globalization President Wang Huiyao last January 27 of his "respect" for the CCP.

Huiyao and Summers assessed during the said talks the overall "directions of the world economy and navigating the US-China relations in 2022."

"I have learned to have enormous respect for China and for Chinese policymakers," Summers revealed.