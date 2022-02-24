The Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee released a formal apology for mishandling the sexual abuse of Jennifer Lyell in the hands of a former Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor.

The Christian Post said the SBC Executive Committee initially refused to apologize to Lyell. This was even after the Convention's news service, The Baptist Press, misreported that Lyell admitted to having an immoral relationship with former Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Professor David Sills. Lyell claimed she was groomed then abused by the professor for more than ten years.

"The SBC Executive Committee acknowledges its failures to Ms. Lyell, including the unintentional harm created by its failure to report Ms. Lyell's allegations of nonconsensual sexual abuse were investigated and unequivocally corroborated by the SBC entities with authority over Ms. Lyell and her abuser," the SBC announced in Twitter on Tuesday.

The announcement came with a copy of the whole letter released by the SBC Executive Committee specifically admitting its failure to properly listen, care, and protect Lyell when she complained about her abuse. The Committee similarly apologized for the misreporting done by The Baptist Press about her.

"The SBC Executive Committee apologies for all the hurt it has caused, is grateful for Ms. Lyell's perseverance and engagement, and prays for her complete healing from the trauma she has endured," the apology concluded.

The Executive Committee agreed to issue the formal apology after meeting on it on Tuesday. But prior to that, Lyell has been ignored in her claims.

Lyell was the SBC Lifeway Christian Resources Vice President before she decided to come to the open on the sexual abuse done her by Sills. Prior to the apology's issuance, she has informed SBC Executive Committee Chairman Rolland Slade in October regarding the pending disputes and legal claims she has due to her case. She suggested to Slade that the apology was a good move to avoid litigation.

Lyell has also met with the legal team of the Executive Committee several times on the convention's specific conduct and negligence. She said she was able to document her ordeal through her website lyellstatementonabuse.com. and will be including it in the investigations launched by the Convention through Guidepost Solutions.

In response, Lyell acknowledged the apology and clarified that it was given not out of her being special or worthy of it, citing others who have similar experiences with her that have been waiting in the dark longer than she has. Lyell also disclosed that she is still in pain about the whole matter.

"I want to note as clearly as possible that the EC's action re: my case today is not because I am somehow special or more worthy than those who have been waiting for resolution. AND despite me acknowledging it, this is likely still painful for many. I just want you to know I care," Lyell said.

Lyell also released her official statement regarding her claims of sexual abuse and directed people to her website for it. She recently retweeted a captured image version of the statement for ease in referring to it. She said it originally involved an 18-tweet thread.