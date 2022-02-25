Inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, Republicans led by Florida Representative Rick Scott introduced a new bill that will repeal President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for truckers entering the United States border temporarily for business.

One America News Network reported that Scott presented the "Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known To Erode Regular Shipping" bill, which is "TRUCKERS Act" for short.

Scott is joined in the bill by Mississippi Senator Marsha Blackburn, Indiana Senator Mike Braun, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, Missouri Senator Joshua Hawley, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, Utah Senator Mike Lee, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. On the other hand, Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez will announce a companion bill for TRUCKERS Act in the House of Representatives sometime this week.

According to a statement dated February 22, the bill exempts non-U.S. Citizen truck drivers coming from Canada or Mexico from the requirements to present their proof of vaccination when entering the United States by land for business purposes.

Scott raised in the statement the importance of truckers to the U.S. economy. He disclosed that his father was a trucker, making him personally aware of their importance. He said truckers are the backbone of the economy and Biden's "ridiculous" mandates on them only worsen the current supply chain crisis. He warned that Canada's Freedom Convoy is already a heads up to Biden that his tyrannical approach does not work at all.

"President Biden's inflation and supply chain crises are devastating so many Americans, especially our poorest families like mine growing up. By pushing these ridiculous mandates, he is only making things worse. The government has no business pushing mandates on families and our hardworking businesses and my TRUCKERS Act will help stop this nonsense in its tracks," Scott said.

"Joe Biden would be wise to take note of what's happening in Canada and see that the top-down, 'government controls all' approach doesn't work. I also urge Canada's government to drop its ridiculous mandates on foreign drivers. I hope all of my colleagues will work with us to quickly pass this good and urgently needed bill," he added.

Reacting to the new bill, Independent Drivers Association Owner-Operator Todd Spencer expressed gratitude to Scott and his companions for attempting to reverse the mandate for international truckers. Spencer said the mandate have added to the difficult job of truckers

"Truckers are essential workers and federal policies should reflect the critical role they play in our daily lives. We applaud Senator Scott and his colleagues for introducing legislation to end this unnecessary and intrusive requirement," Spencer said.

Blackburn echoed Scott on the importance of truckers. She urged Biden to attend to securing the southern boarder that illegal immigrants have rampantly infiltrated. Blackburn thanked Scott for his leadership on the legislation. Blackburn released a similar legislation in October as a means to protect essential workers from the burdensome vaccine mandate of Biden, which threatens their employment in the event of non compliance.

Scott's bill came out two days after the Canadian Freedom Convoy were violently dispersed by local police and arrested. The Canadian truckers have journeyed to Ottawa in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates. The Freedom Convoy's initiative has inspired so many people globally that local counterparts, such as in the United States, have been reported to launch their own version of the protests.