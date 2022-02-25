Russians took to the streets in protest of their president's invasion of Ukraine despite warnings from the Ministry of Internal Affairs that they will be detained and made liable for their actions.

Faithwire reported that hundreds of citizens are protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine through demonstrations that began Thursday morning. The protesters condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine. Reporter Thomas van Linge said there were thousands present in the street protest.

Protests were held in various locations in Russia. Some protesters reportedly reached Putin's hometown, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk by Thursday evening. While other protesters were in Moscow, some 700 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Author Alexander Vindman said protesters were specifically in Moscow's Pushkin Square, which is roughly one kilometer from Red Square and northwest of Kremlin. Pushkin Square has been cordoned off by local police but it did not discourage citizens to join the protest, as per Twitter user Lyricx. Police immediately arrested anyone who openly protested against Putin.

"These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They're on the street in spite of major personal costs," Vindman stressed.

Protesters were heard chanting, "No to war!" as they marched in the streets. The protests echoed demonstrations held in various parts of the world against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such as Dublin, Ireland, and New York, the New York Post said.

But the government was quick to silence dissenters. Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Spokesperson Irina Volk urged citizens "to remain calm and refrain from participating in uncoordinated actions." This was after the Ministry had earlier sent warnings to citizens.

"Offices of the Russian Interior Ministry and other law enforcement agencies are in full control of the situation around the country and will take all the necessary measures to maintain law and order. Be smart and don't compromise your safety," the ministry said.

Social media posts on the protests showed Russian authorities conducting arrests with force. One Netizen highlighted that six policemen arrested a single peaceful protester. There were a total of 1,750 arrests made by local police from across Russia.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine's Kyiv on Thursday with airstrikes, tanks, and troops attacking three sides. Gunfire and explosions could be heard rocking major cities prompting roughly 100,000 people to flee to train stations for their lives. So far, 137 Ukrainians have been killed. The casualties included 10 military officers and excluded 316 civilians wounded.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the Russian invasion as Putin's declaration of war against Europe. Yet Zelensky expressed that Ukraine is left alone to defend themselves as Russia targets his assassination and his family's. Yet Zelensky said he will not leave Kyiv, the country's capital.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," Zelensky declared on Thursday.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," he said in a video message.