A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that almost half of American respondents "disapprove" of President Joe Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while only 33% "approve" of his strikes against the Russian aggressor. About one-fifth or 20% said they have "no opinion."

Breitbart reported that the poll asked respondents to say if the leadership of the U.S. on the world stage and in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is "weaker" or "stronger" under the Biden administration.

A little under one-fourth or 23% said they believe the U.S. is "stronger" under the Biden administration while almost half or 48% said that America is "weaker" being led by the Democratic leader. One-fourth or 26% said it was the "same," while 2% of respondents had "no opinion."

President Biden's dismal approval rating was also observed when survey respondents were asked if President Biden "can be trusted in a crisis." More than half or 52% answered "no," while 43% said "yes." Six percent said they had "no opinion."

The survey, which from February 20 to 21, just days before the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated, asked if participants would "support" or "oppose" economic sanctions against the Russians "if Russia takes military action against Ukraine." Most respondents or 67% of them said they would "support" sanctions," while one-fifth or 20% said they would "oppose" the sanctions. Thirteen percent said they had "no opinion."

Among Democrats who were polled, 79% said they would "support" sanctions on Russia, while 62% of Republicans and 63% of indepdendents said they would "support" sanctions, respectively. However, when asked if they would support sanctions even if it meant higher energy prices in the U.S., the percentage went down to 51. Of the Democrats, 62% said they would support sanctions even if it meant higher domestic energy prices, while only 44% of Republicans and 51% of indepdendents said the same.

The poll was conducted from February 20 to 24 and surveyed 1,011 adults via mobile phone (75%) and landline (25%).

Meanwhile, the Biden administration on Saturday announced that it has allotted an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine as it continues to fight back against Russian invaders. Breitbart reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement underscored Ukraine's "courage and pride against Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault."

Blinken also announced "an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defense." The new funding will raise the total of the U.S.' support to Ukraine in the last year well over $1 billion. This new package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine defend itself from the "armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that it would also include anti-armor, small arms, munitions, body armor, and other equipment to help Ukraine's "front-line defenders facing down Russia's unprovoked attack."