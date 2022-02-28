Christians in Myanmar are asking for help as the nation marks its first year since the military coup began.

An Open Doors partner, calls for prayer and help for the people in Myanmar. As he quoted,

"Winter season is here. Many believers are without warm clothes, shelter and food. The believers in many areas of Chin State have fled from their native places due to the fighting between the military and the resistance forces. They have become internally displaced in their own country."

After a year of being under of military coup, Myanmar's persecution rate has elevated up to 89% according to Open Doors. Christians in Myanmar were heavily affected following the junta's push to stop democracy in the country.

In an article written by the International Christian Concern, Christian regions such as Chin state, Kayah state, and Kachin state, experienced different types of violence including burning and tearing down homes, local churches, and religious structures in Thantlang; killing and beating civilians; displacing people due to increase of airstrikes and artillery; raiding and harassing Christian pastors and members of congregations.

On December 24 last year, the news reported 35 Catholics were killed by Burmese soldiers. The soldiers claimed these people were suspected of terrorism according to a state-run media outlet. Thus, following a backlash from the president of the Catholic Bishop's Conference of Myanmar (CBCM). He said,

"The fact that the bodies of those killed, burned, and mutilated were found on Christmas Day makes this appalling tragedy even more poignant and sickening. As much of the world celebrated the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, the people of Mo So village suffered the terrible shock and grief of an outrageous act of inhumanity."

On January 17 this year, Open Doors reported about the military raiding refugee camps. The military had killed three people while wounded seven civilians - all believers. With these continuous airstrikes, many pastors and mission workers have been displaced within the country, leaving many Christians now without a home.

According to the International Christian Concern (ICC), the ability of western states to provide support has been slow. Though the Biden Administration sanctioned the leaders of the Military group, its effectiveness has been questioned due to the missing link between the US and Burmese economy. Multiple bill submissions could elevate US involvement in the conflict; however, US Congress has given one small provision under the wider National Defense Authorization Act.

After, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) excluded Myanmar's military leader from its summit last October 2021; and United Nations denied Myanmar's junta legitimacy; earlier this year, the new chairman of the ASEAN, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, has a quick visit to Myanmar's military junta, the Tatmadaw, leaving the ASEAN solidarity in question.

Despite efforts and petitions from the world and religious leaders, violence and attacks on Christians and other minorities in the region have not been stopped after a year. Believers in Myanmar continued to live in fear, said Open Doors partner. Also, the ICC appeals to ASEAN and west countries to join hands to give humanitarian assistance to Myanmar that will have an immediate impact.