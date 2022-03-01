A veteran interpreter for a German news outlet, Welt, broke down into tears while she was translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks about how the country survived another night of attacks by Russian troops.

"Russia is on the path of evil. The world must deprive Russia of the right to vote on the UN Security Council," Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians after several cities under attack, CNN reported.

Zelenskyy remained to be with his countrymen amidst a threat to his life and safety.

"This is terror," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. He warned his countrymen that there will be more upcoming bombings on different cities. Russian troops will kill their children even more insidiously. "This is an evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," he added.

The interpreter then slowed down and choked up as the Ukrainian President said, "Ukrainians we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win. Last night was brutal in Ukraine. Again, the shelling, again the bombing of the residential areas and civilian infrastructure."

The interpreter could not translate the remaining comments of the Ukrainian leader after breaking them down once more. She apologized before going off-air according to the reports.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country. If children are born in shelters, even when the shelling continues, then the enemy has no chance in this - undoubtedly - people's war," Zelenskyy added.

The speech ended with Zelenskyy exclaiming "To the victory! Glory to Ukraine!"

Veteran interpreter breaks into tears translating Zelensky’s speech after Ukraine survived another night pic.twitter.com/oqLBnLlDim — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) February 27, 2022

According to a Facebook post of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, there were 352 Ukrainians who died during the few days of Russia's ongoing invasion of the country. At least 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a Russian artillery strike, Ukrainian officials have confirmed. Emergency workers are sifting through rubble trying to find survivors. The Russian Military convoy continued to advance about 40 miles North of Kyiv.

Also, Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been told its 1.4 million civilians to stay in shelter as the Russian troops began siege last Sunday. According to an article published by the Business Insider, Russian troops blew up a nine-story residential block overnight which resulted in the killing of one elderly woman while 60 people have been injured.

Ukrainian forces had taken "complete control" on Sunday afternoon over the city after the clash against the Russian troops. Followed by dozens of civilians who have died Monday morning through Russian airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Faithwire spoke with a U.S.-based Pastor born in Ukraine to ask how Christians were doing to cope with the Russian invasion. According to Pastor Andrew Moroz of Lynchburg, Virginia, Christians in Ukraine are in unity.

"They are rallying and gathering in groups to worship," said the Pastor. He was in surprise by how tragic events happening in his home country right now, yet he urged Christians to pray Lord's Prayer over the situation in Ukraine. "I've been praying the Lord's prayer for the country of Ukraine," he said. He also mentioned how much more we need Jesus in places where a lot of people were hurting.