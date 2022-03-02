Young minister Tyler Allen moved the judges of "American Idol" Season 20 into tears as he dedicated his performance to his nephew who passed away last April.

Allen walked into the judge's room with full confidence. Luke Bryan, one of the judges of this year's season, said "Somebody did just make us smile." Judge Katy Perry also commented, "You walk in like a star."

Allen, a 24-year-old Alabama native, dedicated his performance to his late nephew Noah Brown and his sister. He told the judges that his family members were killed "instantaneously" through a vehicle accident.

"Putting him to rest was the hardest thing...though he's not here, I do believe he's in a far better place," said the contender.

Allen then performed a song he used to sing to Noah, Whitney Houston's "I Believe in You and Me." Judge Perry was moved into tears while Allen was singing. When the other judges teased Perry, she exclaimed "It's moving!" Other judges also praised the contender for his talent.

Judge Bryan said that the contender has the ability to create a moment and he sang with a purpose. Judge Lionel Richie also claimed "You are a star. You're the top of my food chain right now." Perry also added that Allen's talent was God-given and beautiful.

In the end, the three judges exclaimed to Allen, "You're going to Hollywood!" Allen praised the Lord in response to the positive outcome of his performance.

In an interview, Allen said he was personally invited by the American Idol to audition after his practice videos went viral on social media. According to him, he was hesitant at first thinking he was not good enough. "I didn't really think I would fit in, with my voice you know," Allen said. "But I was wrong, you know I was definitely wrong."

However, Allen went on and gave it a shot. His audition was premiered to kick-off this year's season last Sunday in Austin, Texas. After his successful feat, he learned to always believe in himself.

Allen gained his experience as a singer when he joined Voices of Mobile, the vocal ensemble of the Alabama School of the Arts. The singing group gave him the chance to tour around Cuba, New York, London, the White House, Romania, and different places where the group has been invited to sing. He said that his education plays a pivotal role in his "Idol" journey.

In his statement, "When the school was on break, we were on tour," he said,

"When people were sleeping, we were making CDs. When people were eating, we were rehearsing. I used to get so upset, thinking, 'Man, I want to enjoy college,' But when I think about it, I was in that group for four years of my life. And I'm so glad I stayed in it because it prepared me for everything that I see other artists doing every day. It worked out."

Becoming an international recording artist has been a dream for Allen ever since. He thanked God that he allowed him to study at the University of Mobile, where he got all his preparations.