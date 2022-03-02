Celebrity couple Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced "Exciting News!" in their family blog on Sunday, regarding their upcoming fourth child following an October miscarriage.

In the blog, Jill and Derick exposed their secret on the new baby, who they described as an answered prayer from God. The 32-year-old couple shared how the miscarriage devastated them and thereafter surrendered to God the possibility of having another child.

The couple currently has two sons, Israel David and Samuel Scott, aged six and four, respectively, who they also feature in their blog entitled, "Dillard Family." The blog serves as the couple's journal in rearing their family, as well as, a testament to their Christian faith.

"We've been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," Jill and Derick said.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" They disclosed.

The blog post featured a close-up photo of the couple and their two sons playing with multi-colored confetti, which signified their joy conveyed in the content of their blog post. Another photo, found at the bottom of the blog post that signified the great reveal, is a full-body shot of the family. The body shot showed the two children in the middle of the couple, who are holding the ends of a golden "baby" balloon atop the children, while Duggar showed off her pregnant belly.

The couple also shared that they are grateful the baby and the pregnancy are healthy. They also highlighted how excited they are in finding out the gender of the baby soon. Besides their blog, the couple also shared the good news in their Facebook account.

The Christian Post explained that "rainbow baby" refers to a baby conceived after a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Jill and Derick similarly announced the miscarriage in their blog through a post last October 11, 2021.

The couple said then that the miscarriage happened only days after they learned they were expecting their third child. They were so "thrilled" about the good news that their two boys even talked about being involved during the pregnancy and once the baby was born. They decided to name the baby River Bliss Dillard even though it was too early for the child to have a gender. The couple explained that the baby's name was chosen to "encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember."

The baby's name was chosen on the biblical significance of a river and the feeling of serenity it brings. Plus, the fact that their baby is already "living in perfect bliss with the Lord."

According to People, the couple documented on YouTube and Instagram their early pregnancy journey for their third child. The video clip showed the couple waiting for the pregnancy test result to become positive, which it did. They then had a pizza party with their sons.

The couple revealed, months after the miscarriage, that they have been spending more time with their two boys by doing many things as a family. They also expressed gratitude to all who gave them the support they needed in their time of grief.