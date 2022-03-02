Several social media posts highlighted babies born in Ukraine amid shelling and gunfire from the Russian military.

One of the social media posts was from The New York Times, who reported that newborn infants from a children's hospital in Dnipro had to be moved into a makeshift bomb shelter. The newborn infants came from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and were moved to the lower level of their building. This is why the video accompanying the media outlet's post showed various medical instruments hooked to the infants while they lay in various blankets lined up on the walls of the small room.

The room the infants were in seemed to be a stockroom as piles of boxes could be seen in steel cabinets beside some of the children. Most of the babies were wrapped in blankets, too, and were soundly sleeping. Medical professionals in hospital scrubs and mothers accompanied some of the children while they slept.

The video was dated February 24, Thursday, which was the very day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine's main capital, Kyiv. NDTV said Dnipro, located in eastern Ukraine, was one of the cities Russian armies attacked with missiles. While the attacks were going on, the video was being taken at the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital by Neonatal Unit Chief Dr. Denis Surkov.

"This is the NICU. In a bomb shelter. Can you imagine? We were nervous, very confused," Surkov said in the video.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Minister of Health Viktor Liashko also posted videos of newborn infants on Saturday in his Facebook account. Liashko said while Russian shelling and explosions erupted the lives of Ukrainians on the third day of the war, cries of newborn infants could be heard in the southern city of Kherson.

"Yesterday in Kherson, under shelling, two boys were born in one of the maternity homes equipped with a bomb storage. Two new lives that in their genetic code already have War. We and they will never forget, and we will never forgive!" Liashko said.

"Life goes on, we give birth to children and no one can beat us!" He added.

Liashko expressed his pride for the medical professionals who he equaled to the military, rescuers, and security forces for their continued service in the face of a life-threatening situation. The minister pointed out that all hospitals in Ukraine remained operational and provided the necessary medical care. He stressed that everyone looked the enemy bravely in the eyes as a testament to standing up for the country and for their families.

Liashko disclosed that he surprisingly had to look for medical armor vests due to the Russian invasion. He explained they needed it for first responders whose ambulances were deliberately torched by the Russian military. Yet despite the invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine's medical system continuously works assisted by his ministry, which does what is "possible and impossible to ensure that the hospitals have everything they need."

"Military defends the country with weapons in hands, weapons of doctors are selfless labor. No one has been home in three days and won't be soon. But we are ready and kicking it. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" Liashko exclaimed.

In his long post, Liashko also reported the Russian invasion has resulted in 198 casualties that included three children at that time. He also said there were 1,115 wounded including 33 children. The said report prompted Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky to file a lawsuit against Russia at the United Nation's International Court of Justice, in an effort to seek protection for their country and people.

The International Court of Justice received the lawsuit and proceedings are ongoing. The court said Russia's claims for launching the invasion had no basis and that the provisions sought by Ukraine will be given them.

Finally, there's the Twitter post of Democracy in Action Conference Chairwoman Hanna Hopko. The post was accompanied by a photo of a sleeping newborn whose tiny hands are held tightly by the hands of her mother. Hopko said the baby, Mia, was born during the stressful night when the Russian military was bombing Kyiv.

"Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving. When Putin kills Ukrainians we call mothers of Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia war in Ukraine. We defend lives and humanity!" Hopko said.