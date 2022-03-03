Winfield Church of Christ Pastor Reverend Mark Posey, an American who has been doing missionary work in Ukraine and Poland for three decades, finally returned home safely to Alabama on Tuesday after fleeing the Russian-attacked Dnipro.

The Christian Post reported that Posey's sleep was erupted Friday morning by explosions that shook his apartment and prompted him to decide to flee for his life. The media outlet added that Posey had only been staying for almost a month in Ukraine for mission work when Russia launched their invasion.

CBS 42 added that Posey's missionary work was to help lead churches in Dnipro. Posey told CBS 42 before he left Ukraine that he is heading west for Lviv so he could reach Poland to fly back to the United States, which is pretty much what the majority of residents are doing to flee the Russian military.

In a Facebook post after he arrived at Florida's Miami International Airpot, the pastor recounted his ordeal and of those like him who were fleeing Ukraine. He said he reached the Polish border on Friday night after traveling the whole day. The scene he encountered on his way to Poland, however, was harrowing and heartbreaking--people of various ages were bracing the cold on foot just to get to safety.

"After traveling most of the day across the breadth of Ukraine, it did not prepare me for what I saw: thousands and thousands of Ukrainians walking to the border. Many had abandoned their vehicles; older men and women, mothers and their children, and it was cold," Posey disclosed.

Posey went on to share that when the bus stopped not far outside of Lviv, he brought enough water, local bread (pirozhki), and native dumplings (vareniki) so he could be prepared for his journey since he didn't know how long it would be. But he gave the food away to mothers and their children when the bus stopped at the border and he had to descend already. The mothers replied with gratitude--a moment, he said, made him realize the oneness of humanity.

"I was reminded once again: countries and borders must not divide us! We must promote Mankind; a vitally important word! We cannot be consumed by petty differences. We must be united on the common ground of faith, hope, and love. We must be Christlike! So, not only should we sing, but we must live the words of the old song, 'And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love,'' Posey revealed.

Posey's arrival at the Birmingham International Airport in Alabama on Wednesday late afternoon was live-streamed by WBRC Fox6 News and shared by the Winfield Church of Christ. The video showed members of the congregation welcoming their pastor with posters and banners as Posey's wife went up to him and hugged him, tears welling her eyes. A group hug commenced afterward between Posey and all those who welcomed him before reporters asked him about his experience.

Posey expressed his gratitude for being back in the country and for having an American passport, which made his homecoming so much possible for it allowed him to be prioritized in leaving Poland. He went on to stress that his heart remains with the Ukrainian people and his experience there in the face of Russia's invasion is something he will never forget. He said he will continue to do what he can to help Ukraine.

"It has been fantastic to live in the hearts and the minds and the hugs of the Ukrainian people. (It) is something that (I'll) always remember. They rallied around me, helped me, communicated, made sure that I understood what was being said, (and) they were very adamant about protecting me," Posey shared.

Posey called the U.S. passport a very powerful tool that he is proud to have, but he could not ignore the reality that so many Ukrainians spent their needs hungry, thirsty, and cold in their plight out of their country. He stressed these people would have wanted to be able to do what he was able to because he had a U.S. passport. This, he pointed out, brought him to "shed a lot of tears" because he knew he had "a free ticket out" while so many thousands of people were trying to escape from Russia yet they couldn't.

"And that made me resolve more in my heart to help my fellow human beings, and I'm going to continue to do that," he underscored.