A new report sheds light on the "hospital incentives" linked to COVID patients and deaths.

A new report claims that U.S. hospitals receive payments for testing and diagnosing COVID patients and for every "COVID death." Hospitals are also instructed to record every time they use remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that prevents viral replication, and mechanical ventilation.

The Epoch Times (ET) reported that since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID deaths have been "vastly overcounted." In a video posted on YouTube, Dr. John Campbell, a retired nurse, educator, and author explained that based on recent data released by the U.K. government in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the number of COVID deaths in England and Wales in 2020 in which COVID was the only reason for the death was 9,400.

Of the 9,400, 7,851 COVID deaths were among those aged 65 and older. The median age of death among this group was 81.5 years. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2021, there were 6,483 deaths attributed solely to COVID, with most or 4,923 occurring in those aged 65 and above. During the second quarter of the year, there were 346 COVID deaths, while in the third quarter, it rose to 1,142. These people did not have any underlying conditions that may have caused their death.

Therefore, from January 2020 to September 2021, there had been 17,371 deaths from COVID alone, a figure that is far from the reported 137,133 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test that was reported by the U.K. government. In fact, U.K. health secretary Sajid Javid admitted during a press conference in January that the daily figures presented by the government are unreliable as people have also been dying from conditions unrelated to COVID but are included in the tally as they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moreover, the ET report claims that hospitals are "protecting their bottomline" by "[insisting] on using treatments known to be ineffective at best and deadly at worst" and "stubbornly refusing to administer anything that has been shown to work," such as vitamin C, hydroxychloroquine and zinc, ivermectin, and corticosteroids.

U.S. hospitals are at risk of losing federal funding if they administer effective treatments and instead get incentives "for doing all the wrong things." The report said that hospitals in America receive incentives for testing patients for COVID, diagnosing patients with COVID, admitting a "COVID patient," using the anti-viral drug remdesivir, using mechanical ventilation, and having a "COVID death" occur.

The report also claims evidence that certain hospital systems also waive patients' rights to offer informed consent. Now, hospitals are accused of doing whatever they want to "COVID patients" and provide treatments as dictated by the National Institutes of Health.

The report added, "the U.S. government actually pays hospitals a 'bonus' on the entire hospital bill if they use remdesivir," a drug that has been found to cause severe organ damage. In addition, coroners are also given bonuses for "COVID deaths."

According to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 950,112 "COVID deaths" in the U.S. to date.