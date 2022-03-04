An ambassador for Moldova in the U.S. expressed concern over Russia's further advance to the west following the unprovoked attack on Ukraine last week.

On Wednesday, the ambassador of Moldova to the U.S. said that the country is prepared to defend itself in the event Russia or Belarus decides to conquer it next. The Republic of Moldova is a country that is bordered by the embattled Ukraine to the north, east, and south and Romania to the west.

"The country is prepared [for] any kind of scenarios, including the very worst-case scenario," Ambassador Eugen Caras said in an exclusive interview with Fox News. "So we will be defending what's to be defended."

On Tuesday, a video had surfaced showing the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko standing by a map that appeared to show how the Moldovan breakaway state of Transnistria is the potential next target of Russia following its assault on Ukraine that began last Thursday. The Belarusian president is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the region and Belarus was instrumental in the sudden invasion of Ukraine.

Caras reported that the Belarusians told the Modovian officials that the placement of Moldova was merely a "mistake." A deputy-level foreign minister had called upon the Belarusian ambassador to Moldova to the Foreign Ministry to explain the map, Caras said. The Moldovan ambassador explained, "From what I understand, the ambassador said that there was a mistake on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus."

While Moldova is not yet in a state of panic, there have been concerns over a potential threat from Russia, Caras admitted. He confirmed, "We are very concerned with this situation. We condemn this. One cannot be sure 100% of the next phase...We are very vigilant. We are very concerned."

Caras said that there isn't an "imminent threat" of invasion by Russia, but the Moldovan defense forces are "prepared." On Wednesday, Belarus was one more country together with Russia, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria that opposed the United Nations' resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moldova is currently accepting Ukrainian refugees as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Caras said he would not "rule out" that the conflict may force the country to apply for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO membership if their security requires it in the future.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that it was a "pity" that U.S.-Ukrainian dialogue occurred only after the Russian invasion, a separate Fox News report revealed. Despite revealing that President Zelenzky and President Joe Biden now have "good" communication," the Ukrainian leader felt that it was a little too late.

"It's a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. So we can speak now often," Zelensky remarked. "The question is not about Biden, it's more about indecisiveness of the world."

The Ukrainian leader lamented that the "whole world is late with Ukraine." On Thursday, the Ukrainian leader had a 30-minute meeting with President Biden, in which they spoke about "ongoing deliveries of security assistance, economic support, and humanitarian aid," as well as Russia's contnued assault on civilians, specifically a bombing near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the White House reported.