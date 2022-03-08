Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries Training Center Apostle Yvonne Lee-Wilson and her husband, Adelbert Wilson, died from a hit-and-run accident on Monday at 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago.

The Christian Post reported that the accident happened at 11:15 p.m. The site of the accident was said to be a few miles from the location of the Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries. The couple was both pastors of the church with Adelbert retired and Lee-Wilson a senior pastor for more than 35 years. The elderly couple--69-year-old Adelbert and 66-year-old Lee-Wilson--have been married for thirty years. They left behind three daughters and their respective families, totaling eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the couple was found in their wreck car by police who announced after investigations that it was a hit-and-run. The couple had to be "extracted" from their car before they were rushed to the hospital. Lee-Wilson was taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn while Adelbert was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both died in the hospital. The local police are currently investigating the accident and have invited those with information on the case to call them through their hotline.

While ABC 7 Chicago reported that a wrecked white vehicle was found near the couple's car though it was not clear if the other driver was in it. Police said the couple's car was a red SUV that rolled over into a bus stop, which in turn ripped off the car's roof and shattered its walls. Geneva Davis, Lee-Wilson's sister, disclosed to the media outlet that she is still in "awe" because of the news.

"I don't know how I am feeling. I am broken. I am devastated, angry and frustrated," Davis said.

Co-pastor Lolita Luckett, on the other hand, told the Chicago Sun Times that the deceased are a "beautiful" couple and that Lee-Wilson has influenced the lives of many in their community.

"They were some extremely beautiful people. She was a great woman and she left a great legacy behind. She touched the lives of many, many people, too many to even count. In and out of Illinois," Luckett said.

Lee-Wilson was born in Chicago to a family of the clergy. She studied at the Chicago State University where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She then took a Master's and a Doctorate of Divinity from the St. Michael's Institution. She became a full-time employee of Catholic Charities and the author of "The Rise and Fall of Women In Ministry" which was released in 2008.

Lee-Wilson was honored by the City Council in 2013 spearheaded by Alderman Carrie Austin of the 34th Ward during her 17th anniversary in the ministry. Austin highlighted in a 2011 resolution the many years of support Lee-Wison gave the West Pullman area through her service to the community as counsel.

"Dr. Yvonne Lee-Wilson is an active member of her community who has gone beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of God's people. She is a spokesperson for the 5th District Police Department, is involved with the Roseland Community Hospital, and acts as an advisor for 34th Ward Alderman Carrie M. Austin," the resolution said.

A grand celebration for the 40th anniversary as pastor of the church was supposedly scheduled for Lee-Wilson on April 10-12. The event intended to highlight the triumph Lee-Wilson had in the ministry as a woman of God. The event features the church's Apostle Robbie Peters, Apostle Vee Robinson, and Bishop Dr. Anthony Lee. It also includes a celebratory banquet to conclude the event.

The Body of Christ Deliverance Ministries released on Sunday the schedule of final arrangements for the couple's wake and visitation. The funeral is set for Wednesday.