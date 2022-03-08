Naftali Bennett spent a busy weekend traveling to Moscow then to Berlin in the hopes of mediating in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday flew to Moscow in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, who sparked an invasion on neighboring Ukraine on February 24. The Israeli Prime Minister met with Putin for three hours at the Kremlin in a bid to mediate an end to the unprovoked attack and continued assault on Ukraine.

According to Foreign Policy, Ukraine and Russia both have long-standing and political ties to Israel and that Israeli officials believe that Bennett's diplomatic trip was meant to "preserve Israeli strategic interests in the Middle East as the Ukraine conflict spirals out" while ensuring the safety of Ukraine's Jewish community.

"The situation on the ground is not good. The human suffering is great and is liable to be much greater," Bennett addressed his cabinet upon returning to Israel on Sunday. "Even if the chance is not great-as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability-I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort."

An official under the Bennett administration said that the talks to mediate conflict with Ukraine were conducted "in coordination and with the blessing of" Washington. The talks amy also serve as a "key channel" for the West to de-escalate the intensifying invasion of Ukraine, which has already claimed hundreds of lives.

But Israel continues to condemn Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday after his meeting with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken in Riga, Latvia, the Jerusalem Post reported. Israel is in fact considering supplying helmets and ceramic vests to Ukraine, which Kyiv has been appealing for since the beginning of the attack.

"Israel is helping in the mediation effort together with Germany and France, but we continue to condemn the Russian invasion," Lapid said. He added, "There is no justification for violating Ukraine's sovereignty and killing innocent civilians."

"We call for an immediate ceasefire that will allow negotiations and bring back the peace and quiet in Ukraine," Lapid declared. "We have one goal: to stop the war and prevent more suffering and victims."

The weekend proved to be a busy one for world leaders, including the Israeli Prime Minister, who left during the Shabbat to mediate conflict with Ukraine, a move that is unprecedented in Israel. Bennett also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin following his Moscow trip and had several phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lapid, on the other hand, said that Israel has "vital security interests" in mediating conflict with Ukraine with Russia over its border with Syria. He added it was important to have a face to face dialogue with Blinken to explain Israel's "delicate position" with Russia. A diplomatic source said however that Lapid and Blinken's recent meeting was "very positive." The U.S. State Secretary also plans to visit Israel soon.

Israel is also coordinating a broad humanitarian effort in Ukraine, sending 100 tons of aid into the embattled region. Six mega-generators are also set to power a hospital in Lviv, which is run by over 80 Israeli medical personnel.