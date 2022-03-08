A Chinese Christian woman was imprisoned again for attempting to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

In an article published by the International Christian Concern (ICC), Zhou Jinxia was seen holding a sign asking Xi to believe in Jesus at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, the central headquarters for the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China. The police sent the Dalian native back to Liaoning province after her repeated action in Beijing.

According to reports, the police in charge arrested her before sending her back to Dalian. She was criminally detained and charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" last February 21. Her family obtained the notice about her being criminally detained from the Xigang Branch of Dalian's Public Security Bureau on March 1.

Zhou attempted to share the good news with the Chinese leader more than 50 times and was also detained multiple times for the same charge, according to China Aid. She was detained for ten days for her evangelical activities in March 2015.

Beijing has been hosting its Lianghui or Two Sessions every March of the year, thousands of delegates from across the country were attending the sessions of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultive Conference. The sessions feature a political theatrical showcase highlighting upcoming policy directions. During these times, security alerts were heightened to ensure no accident will occur.

In March 2016, China Aid reported Zhou holding out a long sign that read: "God loves the people of the world and is calling out to Xi and Peng. Atheism nurtures sin and brings down the people. The Kingdom of Heaven is at hand; you should repent." She was also arrested in March 2018 when she held a sign that read: "God loves the people of the world and is calling out to Xi Jinping." All her efforts resulted in her arrest and detention with a charge of "disturbing social order."

China has known for the widespread persecution of Christians and other religious minorities. Different human rights activities have been vocal for their concern regarding the Chinese government's longtime restriction on unregistered churches and house church movements. Open Doors USA estimated 97 million Christians worship in illegal or underground churches, which increased over the year as more house churches experienced "harassment and obstruction once their activities have been discovered."

According to ICC, Zhou's house has been one of those house churches which forcibly demolished by the government. In October 2020, Zhou lived in Fengtai district's Xiaobailou village in Beijing. She's been active in sharing the gospel and other church activities. In June 2021, the local leaders and police drove her away from her house and her things were confiscated.

Despite repeated injustice experienced by Zhou, she smilingly holds the sign not just in an attempt to communicate the gospel of Jesus Christ with the Chinese leaders but to also encourage all Christians across the world.