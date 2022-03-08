Following his resignation as New York governor in August 2021, Andrew Cuomo apologized for his behavior. He claimed, however, that God still has plans for his life.

Cuomo opened up about the sexual harassment allegations, which threw him out of office, during a visit to a church in Brooklyn on Sunday, The Christian Post reported.

Addressing the congregants of God's Battalion of Prayer Church, he blamed the "dirty business" in politics and cancel culture for his predicament.

"My father, God rest his soul, used to say government is an honorable profession but that politics can be a dirty business. Now, that is especially true today when this politics out there is so mean and so extreme. When even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people that they have a disagreement with," he said.

He pointed out that his behavior towards women has never changed since he began his public life, adding that no one told him about the discomfort he caused the people whom, he said, have "new sensitivity." He argued that doing the opposite makes him "old-fashioned," "out of touch," and politically inappropriate. Thus his disappointment over their sudden change in perspective.

"...No excuses. I am truly, truly sorry. I've apologized many times, and I've learned a powerful lesson, and I've paid a high price for learning that lesson. God isn't finished with me yet," he continued.

Further, he confessed that his resignation, coupled by the firing of his brother, Chris, was the "toughest time" of his life. Chris was fired from CNN for advising the former governor about handling the accusations.

Despite his "ugly" experience, Cuomo believes that God has a "reason" for it.

"Let go, let God. I believe in life. God sends us challenges. Life will knock us down at some point. And then, the question is, what do we do in that moment? ... It's a bridge that one needs to cross..." he said.

"The bridge goes from anger to acceptance, from resentment to reconciliation. I am now working to cross that bridge. And I believe that God has a reason for our path," he added.

Cuomo went on to accuse Attorney General Letitia James of committing "prosecutorial misconduct." Moreover, he said that people wanted him out because they wanted his job.

But James refuted his allegation. Calling him a "serial sexual harasser," she criticized the former governor for using the church for his "lies." She then declared that Cuomo's victims are credible and revealed that he resigned to evade impeachment.

According to the Independent, the investigation found that Cuomo harassed at least 11 women and his office retaliated against one who came forward with the accusations. Five criminal cases were filed against him but were all dismissed. The district attorneys reportedly shared that despite the allegations' credibility, the evidence was insufficient to prosecute him.

The news outlet also unveiled about the rumored return of the former governor to the political arena, following the launch of his TV advertisement which discussed about the dismissal of his criminal charges.

Further to his speech, Cuomo disclosed that someone asked if he was at peace. To which he replied that there are much work to do to be at peace, adding that they can only gain peace when they are already "in the box."