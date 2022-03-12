James Dobson, the founder of the "Family Talk" radio program dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President as the "two-headed threat" due to horrific death and destruction inflicted on Ukraine.

In his March Newsletter, he said the two country leaders "could be a recipe for disaster."

"The most frightening scenario is a two-headed threat. On the one hand is Vladimir Putin, in complete control of one of the world's premier nuclear forces. On the other hand, is a weak, indecisive President of the United States, Joe Biden. That could be a recipe for disaster," he wrote.

In his letter, he joined millions of Americans in sadness and outrage in response to Russia's "unprovoked assault on the peace-loving people of Ukraine.

He described Putin's similarity to Adolf Hitler. He wrote, "What "the Fuhrer" did to Poland and Europe in 1939 was profoundly evil. Likewise, what Putin is doing 83 years later is also unconscionable. This Russian tyrant didn't even bother to concoct an excuse to send guns, tanks, and planes into Ukraine. The brave Ukrainian people are resisting his merciless invasion against impossible odds."

He also explained how war could be detrimental not just between two countries but to more countries across the whole nation. Yet he cited positively that 'freedom rings stronger than any dictatorial arsenal' throughout the history of humankind. He cited President Ronald Reagan in his inaugural address in 1981:

"Above all, we must realize that no arsenal or no weapon in the arsenals of the world is so formidable as the will and moral courage of free men and women. It is a weapon our adversaries in today's world do not have."

Though he admitted he's not an authority on such issues, he encouraged brothers and sisters in faith through 1 Chronicle 12:32. He said, "We should be like the sons of Issachar, who "understood the times and knew what to do." He called for everyone to reach upon God to pray for their country which according to him is in 'need of desperate revival that will sweep the nation' and bring it back to 'spiritual roots.'

Meanwhile, in the statement of President Biden on Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, he said, "He [Putin] rejected every good-faith effort the United States and our Allies and partners made to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue to avoid needless conflict and avert human suffering."

"And at the very moment that the United Nations Security Council was meeting to stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty to stave off invasion, Putin declared his war," he continued. It was also stated in the statement that he's been imposing economic sanctions on Russia that would have over time effects.

He discussed in his remarks the active steps his administration was doing to secure global energy supplies. He reassured his people they 'were prepared to respond' in case of cyberattacks happened against their companies and critical infrastructures. He also guaranteed support to NATO allies and Ukraine.

He said, "I spoke late last night to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I assured him that the United States, together with our Allies and partners in Europe, will support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. We'll provide humanitarian relief to ease their suffering."