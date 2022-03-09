A cultural apologist believes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the start of a "new Cold War." Hence, for freedom to succeed against totalitarianism, Christians must actively play their role in upholding morality.

Jim Denison, the co-founder of Denison Forum, discussed the essence of God in a free society through his article on the Christian Headlines.

Citing Elliott Abrams' article titled "The New Cold War," Denison said that the conflict between Russia and the United States will be different this time because of the former's alliance with China, a country which is "rich, aggressive, and technologically advanced."

In the article, Abrams also shared Ronald Reagan's statement about the Cold War.

"...Cold War was more than a conflict among states; it was even more fundamentally an ideological conflict between the forces of liberty and the powers that would snuff it out nation by nation until our own was in jeopardy," Reagan said.

In the battle between totalitarianism and freedom, Denison declared that Christians have a role to play.

He pointed out the importance of religion and upright people in having a good society by recalling the words of George Washington and C.S. Lewis.

"Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports," Washington said.

"You cannot make men good by law; and without good men you cannot have a good society," Lewis stated.

Thus the relevance of having Christ in the person's life. In 2 Corinthians 5:17, Paul shared the transformative power of God in turning an individual into a "new creation" simply out of surrendering his life to Jesus.

As also written in Ephesians 5:18, Romans 8:29 and Galatians 5:22-23, Denison stressed that a person who gives his life to Christ and surrenders to the Holy Spirit "can manifest His character in ways that empower democracy and enrich the common good."

The apologist is alarmed, however, that the country is in its "worst time" for that needed "holistic faith" to fight for freedom.

He shared that currently, the number of people in America who are religiously unaffiliated was found to be growing. While the rate of those who attend churches has fallen.

Moreover, Denison revealed that the American culture "brands Christians as outdated, intolerant, oppressive, and dangerous" on a level that was never seen before.

"As a result, it is imperative that you and I become the change we wish to see. We cannot give what we do not possess or lead others where we will not go," he continued.

He then urged the Christians to not be conformed with the world because they can only attract the unbelievers to Christ by showing "His love and grace."

In conclusion, he encouraged the believers to fully submit themselves to God, remembering the statement of Watchman Nee in his book "The Normal Christian Life."

In the book, the author argued that for the Holy Spirit to effectively operate in Christians' lives, the lordship of Jesus Christ must be "a settled thing" in their hearts.

"He cannot direct our lives effectually until all control of them is committed to Him. If we do not give Him absolute authority in our lives, He can be present, but He cannot be powerful. The power of the Spirit is stayed," Nee further stated.