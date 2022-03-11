The photo of a Ukrainian man hugging a giant cross for dear life as the crucified Christ looks down on him has gone viral ever since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in the country since it evoked the sentiments of citizens who depended on God to save and protect them.

The National Catholic Register explained that the photo was taken on February 24, the same day Russia invaded Ukraine. The giant cross was situated in a courtyard of a church and the man in black clothes clung to it, hiding his face while showing Jesus looking down at him.

Accordingly, the photo was taken by Dennis Melnichuk who happened to be there at the Catholic Bernardine monastery in Lviv when the man was hugging the crucifix. Melnichuk posted the photo in his Facebook account and shared that he was feeling distraught since the bombs had just blown off Kyiv. But then he spotted the man walking towards the cross.

"I was feeling my heart quiver with unbelief and shock. Also, I felt faith rising in my heart," Melnichuk recounted that moment to the Catholic News Agency.

"This was about three hours after the bombs went off in Kyiv; huge lines were at the banks, pharmacies, and stores as everyone was trying to stock up due to the uncertainty of what was to happen next," he added.

Yet this man, Melnichuk said, knew better for he went to the cross and prayed. He also shared in his Facebook post that he was one of those who were panic-buying. He and his wife were awakened that day to a phone call that warned them Kyiv was being bombed. They then went to grab some groceries and extra cash at the ATM since they decided to flee to Ternopil, which is west of Ukraine. They were in a queue for an hour only to realize "martial law just hit us" as there was a $100 limit per person at the ATM.

Melnichuk said he and his wife had a change of heart and decided to stay instead of fleeing. They instead decided to "be the hands and feet of Jesus on the ground." The couple decided to assist and shelter refugees who flee the war through their Awakened Generation ministry, which has partnered with a local organization called Youth With A Mission.

"We are partnering with YWAM (Youth with a Mission) in Ukraine to give refugees a safe place to stop, sleep, eat, and rest, and help them find a safe way to get out west. We have many groups coming in every day and are bracing for hundreds, even thousands, more," Melnichuk disclosed.

Melnichuk, who was born in the United States to Ukrainian migrants, returned two Ukraine as a missionary two and a half years ago. He revealed in a Facebook post that their phones "slammed" from so many calls coming in from people wanting to flee Ukraine. There were so many people they needed to help and they are doing their best to find a solution to assist them. He highlighted train stations being filled with people rushing out of Ukraine to save their lives and families.

In addition, Melnichuk shared that he is honored to follow Jesus and serve in a time of crisis. He said people come in groups to seek their assistance. He shared how he could see in their faces signs of fatigue and shock for having to leave behind all that they have and having great uncertainty of what their lives will be. Yet amidst it all he has seen how everyone was united in God.

"I have seen the church in Ukraine and around the world become one living body. No labels or tag--just one purpose: love as we have been loved by God in Christ Jesus," Melnichuk stressed.