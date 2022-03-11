The University of Maryland School of Medicine confirmed on Wednesday that the 57-year-old handyman who received the first-ever heart transplant from a pig died on Tuesday.

As per the Voice of America, the University of Maryland School of Medicine did not specify the cause of David Bennett's death except that the past several days showed a decline in his health. Bennett's son, David Jr., said in a statement released by the University that their family is grateful for being part of the historic experiment.

"We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort. We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end," David Bennett, Jr. said.

The surgery conducted on Bennett, called xenotransplantation, was performed on January 7. Bennett explained then that the procedure was the only chance to save his life because he was not eligible for a human heart transplant.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," Bennett said in January.

The first few days after the operation, which was most critical, showed that Bennett was performing positively since he was able to breathe on his own despite the aid of a heart-lung machine. Doctors of the University pointed out that the experiment is the result of decades of research and, if it proved successful, it would be most helpful in saving more lives in the future.

University of Maryland School of Medicine Scientific Director Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin explained that there would be an abundance of organ supply to those who are suffering from heart ailments if the experiment succeeds. Statistics show that in the United States alone, at least 106,000 people await organ donations. There were 3,800 heart transplants last 2021 out of the 41,000 performed for the year.

Prior to news on Bennett's demise, the university even released a video of him last month watching the Super Bowl while on the hospital bed.

Bennett's surgeon, Dr. Bartley Griffith, expressed grief at the loss of his patient who he found to be "brave and noble." Griffith said Bennett was a fighter until the end. While Mohiuddin disclosed that Bennett's participation in the experiment has provided them significant insights on xenotransplantation, particularly in using the heart of a pig.

"We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed. We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials," Mohiuddin said.

The use of animal organs for human heart transplants has been performed over the decades but none have succeeded. Accordingly, the human body rejects the animal organ because of the presence of a certain type of sugar in the cells that identify the foreign organ once a transplant is performed. The doctors at the University of Maryland had to use a genetically-modified heart of a pig provided by the pharmaceutical Revivicor where that sugar type has already been removed.

There are many pharmaceutical companies that have been engaged in this research and provide doctors with the needed animal organs under the supervision of the United States Food and Drug Administration.