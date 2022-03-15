Christopher White and his 13-year-old daughter Angela have returned to their Church, Christian Life Assembly to give their testimony after a year they had survived a plane crash last November in Pennsylvania.

Christopher recounted how he got blinded because of the snowstorm. According to him, he didn't panic and shut off the landing lights reflecting the snow. He tried to focus on the attitude indicator and can't remember what happened next. "The next thing I remember is [being] crushed in this airplane, dead silent, and cold," he said in his testimony.

The Cessna 150 rammed in Luzerne County causing severe injuries to both survivors. The daughter shattered her spine while the father broke several bones as said in the report.

Christopher White claimed, "God saved my life." He described how the plane was positioned after the crash. According to him, "The trees grabbed the airplane, the wings got folded back from the energy, and they absorbed the speed of the airplane."

"This is rejoicing," he said in his statement. "If you ever see a head-on collision with a car, this front end is smashed in. The plane's nose was not smashed in. Had that happened, we would be having a funeral, and we would be looking down from above," he explained.

According to local news outlet WBRE, the plane crashed among the woods, swamps, hills, rocks, and boulders in Bear Creek Township. The Whites would have withstood temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit for hours, if not rescued. After two hours of search, survivors were found after tracking their iPad.

Based on reports, Angela White suffered a "right-side skull fracture, second-degree burns due to severe frostbite, and shattered vertebrae. Her injuries have resulted in her developing scoliosis. Her chances of walking again are unlikely." She was treated right away after the rescue.

Sharon White testified she was having a difficulty on preparing her class lessons unexpectedly, leading her that night to worship God. "As soon as we thought something was wrong, the word went out and the prayer went out," said Sharon White. She called the police after thinking something must be wrong when her husband still didn't respond to her message.

"Jesus hears and He is actively involved when you call on His name ... There is power in the name of Jesus - not just for special situations," Sharon White said.

The rescue team also attended the Church service and joined the family on stage to share thoughts about their experience. Chief James Serafin of the Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company said, "This is a huge event for us...My whole team didn't give up. They kept searching. They would not give up until we found them."

The Church's head pastor Craig Johnson also shared his gratitude to the rescue team. "You guys are God's hands and feet extended. You go to places that no one else can get to and you're with people at some of the lowest points and the most tragic points, and I just want you to know that we will cover you in prayer and we are so thankful for you guys," he said.

The Church planned to make the home of the White family to be more handicapped-friendly. They also established a GoFundMe account to help Angela White with her medical bills.