A Netherlands-based congregation has filed a request for "canonical dismissal" from the Russian Orthodox Church after the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow showed its support for the invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Russian Orthodox Parish of Saint Nicholas of Myra in Amsterdam expressed their desire to part ways with Moscow Patriarch Kirill after it showed its support for the Ukraine invasion. The congregation took to social media to announce that "the clergy unanimously announced that it is no longer possible for them to function within the Moscow Patriarchate and provide a spiritually safe environment for our faithful."

According to an announcement made by the Amsterdam-based Russian Orthodox congregation on its Facebook page, the group said that the decision was "extremely painful and difficult for all concerned" and that it came as a response to what the group believed is a "threat to the parish and the clergy."

The parish council announced that there will no longer be any services in the church before the General Parish Meeting, "due not only to concerns of safety, but also to pastoral considerations: in this extremely tense situation, it would be virtually impossible to achieve the prayerful atmosphere we strive for during services."

The Christian Post reported that the Amsterdam-based Russian Orthodox congregation said it had filed a request for "canonical dismissal" and also filed a request to join the diocese of the Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople).

Crux reported that as per the Dutch news site Nederlands Dagblad, priests and a deacon who were linked to the the Amsterdam-based Russian Orthodox Congregation stated that they will no longer mention Patriarch Kirill's name in their celebrations of the Divine Liturgy after he expressed support for the Ukraine invasion. At least 15 Russian Orthodox dioceses have allowed their priests to refrain from mentioning Patriarch Kirill in their Divine Liturgy celebrations.

In a February 27 sermon, Patriarch Kirill described Russia's enemies as "evil forces," adding that they were opposed to the "unity of Russia." Church leaders had then signed a petition for Kirill to condemn the Ukraine invasion. But after speaking out against Patriarch Kirill, Archbishop Elisey visited the church to inform them that Moscow leaders were watching their actions closely, VOA News reported.

Back in 2018, the Russian Orthodox Church disassociated itself from the central Orthodox Church community after the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as independent from Russian control. Months following the Orthodox Church of Ukraine's exit from the Russian Orthodox Church, hundreds of churches joined the new ministry.

Meanwhile, almost 300 Orthodox clergy around the world signed an open letter calling for Russia to end its unprovoked attack against Ukraine. Over 2.5 people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on the country in February. The open letter read, "We mourn the ordeal to which our brothers and sisters in Ukraine were undeservedly subjected."

The Orthodox Public Affairs Committee has advocated on behalf of the global Orthodox Church and called for the "the immediate cessation of ground and aerial bombardment of Ukrainian civilians and communities - including houses, schools, hospitals, and churches by Putin's military."