Prominent pastor and author John MacArthur is now under fire due to an uncovered 2002 church video forsaking Eileen Gray for leaving her abusive husband, David Gray, who now serves time in prison for aggravated child molestation, corporal injury to a child, and child abuse.

On August 18, 2002, Pastor MacArthur dealt with a "grave matter" during an evening service attended by 8,000-congregants of Grace Community Church (GCC) in Sun Valley California, according to The Roys Report.

"I want to mention a sad situation, a person who is unwilling to repent. And the church bears responsibility before God to be the instrument of discipline...This is what the Lord wants. He wants discipline . . . to be put out of the church, to be publicly shamed, to be put away from fellowship. In this case, it applies to Eileen Gray," MacArthur said in the video.

According to the report, Eileen went to GCC elders in the hope of protection for her and her children and of professional help for her husband, David. However, the church response was "abusive spiritual counseling" and "coercion to take David back into the family's home."

Before shaming Eileen in front of the Church, GCC sent Eileen several letters from the year 2000-2001 threatening her with church discipline if she failed to take David back.

MacArthur stressed out in the video that Eileen rejected "all the instruction and counsel of the elders, all instructions from the Word of God" leading her to commit sin. He also encouraged the congregation to pray for her and treat her as an unbeliever. The church leaders imposed on her to "suffer for Jesus."

David, who also served the church from 1994 to 2001 was prayed for by the members led by Pastor MacArthur, "Pray for David, for the sympathy and compassion and the lovingkindness of God to be his portion."

Despite Eileen's intentions to dismiss her membership with the church, GCC wrote her a letter stating, "We don't automatically remove someone from membership when we believe that we have a responsibility to help that individual resolve issues in his or her life. In this situation, we definitely do believe that we should maintain our role in helping you and David reconcile. For that reason, we are leaving your membership status intact."

Based on the report of Christian Headlines, Eileen filed for legal separation and restraining orders against her husband due to continued abuse of her and her children. It's not definite however if she was already separated at the time of the sermon.

Nancy Nelson, a retired Los Angeles Police Department Detective (LAPD) who investigated David's case, said that GCC failed to report the case as it was mandated by California law. As a result, two of the church leaders were called to appear in hearing the case.

Pastor MacArthur received criticisms from different people as shown in this Twitter thread. The Roys Report tried to reach MacArthur but failed to get his comments regarding the issue.