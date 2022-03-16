Stephen Baldwin expressed his gratitude to everyone who prayed for his daughter following the latter's hospitalization due to blood clot in the brain.

The actor shared his statement through a photo on Instagram, reported by The Christian Post.

"Thanks for all the prayers for the wonderful Hailey," he stated.

He also requested to pray for Justin Bieber, who is currently on the road for "Justice World Tour." The tour is slated to conclude next year in the United Kingdom.

"Let's keep praying for JB on tour so love, peace & joy may touch this world. God bless to you all!!!" Baldwin said.

In the caption, he wrote that he has been "on [his] knees before God" and articulated his love for Him, declaring to serve the LORD "humbly."

Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, shared that she is in the process of recovery following the ordeal. She also stated that her body was able to recover just within hours. However, she admitted that the incident was "one of the scariest moments" she had in her life.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love," the model concluded.

In a statement to People, Dr. Shazam, director of Cleveland Clinic's Cerebrovascular Center, explained the possible reasons of blood clots on younger individuals.

"It's important to know your health and any potential risk factors you might have for strokes, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, difficulty with sugars ... When we have younger people having a stroke, we will look for things that would cause their blood to have a tendency to clot - it could be hereditary and run in their families," he said.

The doctor went on to expound that the blood clots can shut down the brain and cause stroke-like symptoms. A person loses 2 million brain cells every minute due to lack of blood flow. Thus, getting immediate medical attention is necessary if experiencing stroke.

"If it's a small clot, it can just dissipate and go away on its own and not leave any lasting issues or problems," he continued.

But on clots that do not dissolve naturally, doctors administer a drug if the stroke happens within 4.5 hours after the incident. On larger clots, they perform thrombectomy.

Since stroke is also observed on younger ones and not just on older people, Hussain said that the medical condition is caused by unhealthy lifestyles, such as failure to eat properly or not exercising, in addition to other factors like genetics.

Aside from Bieber, other celebrities were also reported to have suffered stroke, such as Emilia Clarke, Sharon Stone, Demi Lovato, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Michael Johnson, among others.

For Clarke, it happened to her twice and the first instance occurred when she was only 24 years old in 2011, after the filming of Game of Thrones' first season. In her article on The New Yorker, the actress revealed that she suffered from subarachnoid hemorrhage due to aneurysm. To treat the condition, Clarke had to undergo brain surgery.