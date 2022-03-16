The president of a media company calls for prayers as Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Naftali Bennett mediates between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on the Russia-Ukraine war.

As shared by Christian Headlines, Joel C. Rosenberg, president of Near East Media, shared his concern over Bennett's mediation efforts through his editorial column on All Israel News.

By dealing with "a master deceiver," Rosenberg argued that the Israeli PM is engaging in a "very risky business" simply due to his lack of experience.

"The Israeli leader - who has precious little diplomatic and negotiating experience on the global stage and hasn't even been prime minister for a full year - is taking enormous risk putting himself in the middle of this winner-take-all war," he wrote.

The editor-in-chief understands that Bennett wants to help because of the large population of Jews and Israelis in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president is also Jewish.

Thus, he pointed out that the PM needs exceptional wisdom and urged his readers to pray.

"Let's pray for Bennett to have the wisdom of Solomon in this dark hour, even as we pray for Putin to be supernaturally thwarted from his evil ambitions," Rosenberg stated.

On March 5, the Israeli PM went to Russia and met with Putin. In addition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, they also discussed the issue about the war in Ukraine, which went on for three hours. However, the negotiation that time did not seem to gain significant results as the war continued to rage the following days.

In a bid to remain neutral, Bennett avoids calling out Putin but sent out humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"From the beginning, the State of Israel has taken a measured and responsible approach, which allows us not only to protect our interests but also to be useful, to be a reliable player - one of the few that can communicate directly with both parties - and assist as required," the Israeli PM declared.

During the event involving the organization "Peace Now," Tom Nides, the United States (US) ambassador to Israel, revealed that the Biden administration is coordinating with Israel relative to the war. Recognizing the Jewish nation's "precarious" situation, Nides expressed satisfaction over Bennett's role in resolving the conflict.

Further, noting the hopelessness of Ukraine's current situation, the US ambassador encouraged the people to donate to charity and pray.

While Russia continues to pound Ukraine, the negotiations between the two countries appeared to be improving as Zelensky declared Wednesday that Russia's demands are becoming "more realistic."

However, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyiak reportedly cautioned that despite the possibility of "compromise," the "fundamental contradictions" remained.

In his video address to the nation, the Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden for the US' additional support of $13.6 billion. He also reiterated his plea for no-fly zone in the Ukrainian skies. Further, he requested for more weapons and sanctions on Russia.

In one of his latest tweets, Zelensky urged the Ukrainians around the world to help stop "all trade" with Russia by coordinating with politicians and journalists, as well as pressuring businesses to cut their ties with the Russian market.