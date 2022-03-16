Members of the press were filled with grief this Wednesday morning due to the death of war zone cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski of Fox News and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova during an air assault in Ukraine.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the death of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. They were newsgathering alongside Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, who's currently recovering from his injuries when their car was hit by an air assault of Russian forces this Monday. Kuvshynova, 24 years old, served with Fox News as a ground consultant during the Russian invasion.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," Scott said in her statement last Tuesday.

Scott remembered Zakrzewski as a versatile person who can do "tremendous" work under "immense pressure." According to her, "his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet."

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February," she added.

Trey Yingst also honored Zakrzewski through his post on Twitter, "I don't know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I'm so sorry this happened to you."

Fox News senior field producer Yonat Friling expressed her tribute to the young journalist on Twitter, "In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman - Oleksandra Kuvshinova - Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind. She was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job. May her memory be a blessing."

Just two days before the death of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, an American journalist and former The New York Times contributor Brent Renaud was also killed amidst Ukraine and Russian war. Based on the initial report, he was shot and killed by Russian forces while taking photos of refugees fleeing the region outside Kyiv. At that time, he was with his colleague named Juan Arrendondo who was also wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jane Ferguson tweeted "Just left roadside spot near Irpin where the body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukrainian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage." According to her, an outraged Ukrainian police officer pleaded, "Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a short tribute to Zakrzewski at the start of her press conference saying, "He is someone who has served in many war zones over time." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also lamented over the death of the journalists within the last two days.

Meanwhile, Fox News asked for continuous prayer over the families of the deceased individuals and for the fast recovery of Benjamin Hall, Faithwire reported.