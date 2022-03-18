American Freedom truckers have continued its daily circle around the capital city from its California start with up to 7,000 participating vehicles, approximately 30 miles long, at Hagerstown, Maryland, near Washington D.C.

Earlier this month, the Freedom Convoy carefully settled in Hagerstown, an hour outside Washington, D.C. Based on the report of Charisma News, the convoy followed all traffic rules and cooperated with local authorities despite attempts by government officials to politicize it. The convoy circled the capital imitating the Biblical "Jericho march" twice a day.

The government officials had met the participants and demanded to stop demonstrations and various mandates of the People's Convoy. Afterwards, they got a permission from authorities, the convoy drove through Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported.

"We are still here, and we're not going anywhere yet," convoy leader Brian Brase said in an interview. "It won't be stopping. It won't be blocking anything. They'll just be driving through," he added.

Based on the report, the convoy leaders wanted the lawmakers to be accountable for the government's pandemic response, pronouncing their exasperations on vaccination requirements among healthcare workers, federal employees, and military personnel. According to them, government mandates especially pandemic-related restrictions were "infringement on their freedoms."

Now on its second week, Duane and Doris Petersheim, a Pennsylvanian couple, brought food and supplies to the Washington D.C. area to help the Freedom Convoy.

"We have been supporting and praying for the convoy, first in Canada, and then have been so excited to see it starting in California and have been following it," said the Petersheims to Charisma News.

"God uses all of us to make a difference, and it has been amazing to see everyone is rising up and standing together regardless of individual differences...We have forgotten our enemy-we have an enemy that is evil," the couple added.

The People's Convoy set up three prayer tables for believers to organize and pray for religious freedom and personal freedom in America and other countries daily. The convoy led the way for believers to stand up for their faith, as said in the report.

The convoy organizer Brian Base had reiterated that People's Convoy wasn't political and they "don't want to participate in any kind of political discussion."

"Our mission is very simple: We want our freedoms back and will continue to circle the capital until our freedoms are returned, all emergency decrees and mandates are dropped on behalf of the American people," Brase continued.

The Petersheims encouraged believers to take a stand and be involved against "anti-Christian communists who hate America."

"As believers, just like Jesus in the temple when he stood firmly against evil, we are called to make a difference. Please join us by participating where you live to encourage the various convoys as they pass a freeway nearby and help the convoy by sending supplies and help, even joining the convoy as we have for a day or two," the couple added.