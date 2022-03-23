The actress' 23 year old daughter has been baptized as a Christian, setting an example for parents everywhere to raise their children in the faith.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure recently took to social media to share the good news that her daughter, Natasha, has been baptized. In an Instagram post, Bure congratulated her 23 year old daughter, who was baptized at Shepherd Church in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

"My heart is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace. Congratulations [Natasha]!" Bure wrote on her Instagram post alongside a video of her daughter and Pastor Dudley Rutherford of the Shepherd Church, whom she thanked as well in the post. "As a mama, there's nothing that tops this day. Nothing!!"

Bure is a 45 year old mother of three adult children, all of whom have now "professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world," the Christian Headlines reported. The "Full House" actress and Bure Family Wines founder ended her post by citing Scripture, specifically Matthew 28:19-20.

"Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you," the Bible verse read. Meanwhile, Natasha Bure, who is an actress and YouTube personality, also took to Instagram to share her experience.

"God is GOOD! Today was a special day," Natasha wrote in a post that tagged Pastor Rutherford and the Shepherd Church. "Livin for the Lord!!"

In a conversation with Faithwire following Natasha's baptism, Bure stressed the importance of parents' constant prayers for their children. She urged parents to pray for their children "every day of their lives" and "walk the talk yourself" because parents are the "children's biggest and brightest example."

"How you handle the hardships in attitude and character by praying, submitting to God, and honoring the Lord in your decisions speaks volumes to your kids, even if you don't think they see it at the time," Bure explained. "Be the example you wanted to have growing up. God is faithful, even when you aren't."

According to Today, Natasha is Bure's oldest child with her husband, former ice hockey player Valeri Bure. They also share two sons together, Lev who is 22 and Maksim, who is 20. In 2019, Maksim was also baptized at Kanakuk, a Christian summer camp in Missouri.

Bure had long been outspoken about her Christian faith. During the early days of the pandemic, she shared how her faith helped her throughout the hardest times in life. She shared that her faith in Jesus Christ remains the "foundation" of who she is, pledging to continue to "stay in God's word, the Bible" and to be "comforted by truth and the hope God gives to all humanity."

Bure and Maksim, who have been married since 1996, are also the co-founders of Bure Family Wines, which they founded back in 2006, Country Living reported. They initially started with purchased grapes but five years later the couple purchased their own two-acre vineyard in St. Helena, Napa County, California.