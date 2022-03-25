The legendary gospel singer and evangelist from Georgia passed away at the age of 60.

LaShun Pace, the renowned gospel singer from Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Monday. The 60 year old had been on dialysis for the last few years and had succumbed to organ failure.

Pace was born in Atlanta in 1961 and was raised in the neighborhood of Poole Creek, Fox 5 reported. The singer became known for her powerful voice and as part of the gospel group called the Anointed Pace Sisters with her siblings, Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice and Lydia. The group started in 1988 and went on to have a successful singing career, performing in church and local talent shows. Dr. Duranice Ann Pace passed away in 2021.

As a solo artist, Pace achieved massive success. She released her first solo album called "He Lives" in 1990, which rose to the Number 2 spot on th Billboard gospel charts. The album also produced the hit song "I Know I've Been Changed." In 1996, her third solo endeavor titled "A Wealthy Place" featured the song "Act Like You Know" with collaborator Karen Clark Sheard.

But singing wasn't Pace's only strong suit. She also delved into acting, co-starring as the Angel of Mercy in the film titled "Leap of Faith" with Steve Martin in 1992. In 2004, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer signed with EMI Gospel and released "It's My Time" in 2005.

Pace also released an autobiography titled "For My Good But For His Glory" in 2003, in which she shed light on her first-born daughter, Xenia, who had an enlarged heart and later died of a heart attack. In 2007, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame.

According to the Christian Post, Pace's life will be celebrated on April 2 at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell, Georgia at 11 in the morning. The event is open to all of her supporters and visitors are encouraged to wear pink.

According to 11 Alive, Pace's death is the third loss for the gospel singing family within the last two years. She is survived by seven of the nine Pace sisters and an adult daughter. Meanwhile, acclaimed director Tyler Perry took to social media to honor the life of his late friend.

Perry and Pace became friends early in the director's career. He was working on a new production when Pace came on board, leading to a long friendship. Perry visited Pace's mother when her health declined. The family matriarch, Bettie Ann Pace, passed away in 2020.

Perry shared a story about how he had granted Pace's mother her dying wish, purchasing a house for her because she wanted to be a homeowner. He wrote, "...both of these incredible God Loving, God Fearing, at-all-times-praying women have passed on. As I think about the heartbreak of knowing that so many people are in need and the state of the world today, I'm just glad to know that they were able to spend their last days in a home that they owned, surrounded by love."